BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/7/2024; Jobs In Development, Concessions and More

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 11/7/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Practice Coordinator

The Wilma Theater seeks a Community Practice Coordinator. Position Summary The Community Practice Coordinator is a position designated to evolve the Wilma Theater’s Portable Studio Programing, help expand outreach to connect audiences to Wilma’s existing accessibility services, and to assist in implementing the Accessible Productions Initiative (API Program). Funded by a William Penn Foundation grant through July 31, 2026, the focus of this position is three-part: Implement programmi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development - Hudson Valley Shakespeare

Director of Development Position Profile About the Opportunity Hudson Valley Shakespeare (HVS) is in the midst of a transformational moment as an organization. After undergoing tremendous artistic and programmatic evolution in recent years, following the successful transition from a founding leader to the installation of Artistic Director Davis McCallum in 2014 and Managing Director Kendra Ekelund in 2022, HVS is in a place of great strength in terms of its mission, work, and leadership. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Kansas City Repertory Theatre (KCRep) is excited to welcome an innovative, collaborative, and entrepreneurial minded professional to serve as the company’s next Executive Director. Working in partnership with KCRep’s Artistic Director in a co-leadership relationship, the Executive Director will strengthen all operations by evaluating and implementing new systems and moving the company into a new era of independence and energy. This is a vital transformative moment as KCRep sunsets its longstandi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Gift Operations Coordinator

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

TITLE: DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Deputy Director of Development CLASSIFICATION: Non-Exempt, Full Time BASIC FUNCTION: The Development Associate is an integral part of the success of the fundraising team at Ford’s Theatre and is responsible for gift administration, including gift entry and drafting acknowledgement letters. The Development Associate provides support to all areas of the development department, including individual giving, membership, corporate giving, sp... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Custodian (Part-Time)

JOB TITLE: Custodian REPORTS TO: Custodial Manager FLSA Status: Part-Time, Non-Exempt SALARY RATE: $17/hour LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Part-Time Custodian is responsible for all daily and periodic cleaning of the Goodman Theatre as well as assigned event setups. This individual interacts with diverse groups of employees and helps to support the Goodman’s artistic work. This is a unique opportunity to join a well-structured program ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Design Assistant

The Old Globe, a year-round professional theatre company producing 14 or more productions annually on three stages in beautiful Balboa Park in San Diego, seeks candidates for a Design Assistant to join our talented Costume Department. Under the direction of the Costume Director, the Resident Design Assistant is responsible for helping achieve the Costume Designer’s vision. They work closely with the Designer, the Costume Director and the other Design Assistants. They are responsible for shop... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Firsthand/Assistant Cutter

The Old Globe, a year-round professional theatre company producing 14 or more productions annually on three stages in beautiful Balboa Park in San Diego, seeks candidates a Firsthand/Assistant Cutter to join our talented Costume Department. The Firsthand/Assistant Cutter reports to the Costume Director and works closely with the Draper and stitchers to create assigned costumes for the Globe Productions. The position requires extensive knowledge in clothing construction with an emphasis on bo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Teaching Artist - Geffen Playhouse

Experience the transformative power of theater with us at Geffen Playhouse. Join our vibrant community of artists, technicians, and staff dedicated to creating impactful performances that resonate long after the final bows. Together, we move hearts, spark conversations, and enrich the cultural fabric of Los Angeles. Geffen Playhouse seeks an experienced Teaching Artist to join the Education & Community Engagement department on a part-time basis. Teaching artists will help develop and deli... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative support

Office Assistant needed urgently Job Specifications: Graduate of any course Excellent in basic office work and organizing Preferably with relevant work experience Knowledgeable in Microsoft Office applications Role Summary Assist the department head in the day-to-day office operations of the department, and ensure the orderly and proper safekeeping of pertinent documents, materials, and supplies. Duties and Responsibilities Salary ranges from $30.00-$35.00 per hour dependi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Administrative support

Office Assistant needed urgently Job Specifications: Graduate of any course Excellent in basic office work and organizing Preferably with relevant work experience Knowledgeable in Microsoft Office applications Role Summary Assist the department head in the day-to-day office operations of the department, and ensure the orderly and proper safekeeping of pertinent documents, materials, and supplies. Duties and Responsibilities Salary ranges from $30.00-$35.00 per hour dependi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter/Draftsperson

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is seeking qualified candidates with a background theatrical construction drafting techniques and regional theatre or commercial scenery production for the position of Carpenter/Draftsperson. This is a seasonal benefits eligible position that is guaranteed at least 40 weeks of full-time work each season and is part of a collective bargaining agreement with IATSE Local 13, AFL-CIO. Per that collective bargaining agreement, in the event that two or more applicant... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Technical Director

Description Governors State University is seeking to hire an Assistant Technical Director to support the Technical Director in management and operational support for a nationally recognized 1162-seat entertainment venue, the Center for Performing Arts at Governors State University. The Assistant Technical Director is responsible for all technical functions along with the Technical Director, assisting in direction and supervision of all technical employees and contractors, including orientation,... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant Technical Director

The Old Globe, San Diego’s largest regional theatre, seeks candidates for an Assistant Technical Director. Responsibilities include drafting (AutoCAD), technical design, and project management. The Assistant Technical Director works closely with the Technical Director and other Assistant Technical Directors to plan and oversee the scenic construction process, ensuring safe and efficient solutions for all scenery and automation. Candidates must have extensive knowledge of scenery construction... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Literary Associate

The Old Globe, a year-round professional theatre company producing 14 or more productions annually on three stages in beautiful Balboa Park in San Diego, seeks candidates for its Literary Associate position. Supporting and collaborating with the Director of New Plays and Dramaturgy, and with generous support from philanthropists, the Literary Associate provides key support for new works and dramaturgy, including reading and evaluating plays for production and for developmental opportunities,... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Choreographer "Saturday Night Fever"

Pantochino Productions Inc, a professional not for profit theatre company in Milford, Connecticut is seeking a choreographer for its Teen Theatre production of "Saturday Night Fever." Rehearsals Saturdays in Jan/Feb 2025. Interested parties please email letter and resume to Bert Bernardi, Producer at pantochino@gmail.com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Rascals: A New Comedy Play Seeks Costume Designer

Hello Designers! We are seeking a costume designer for Broadway Bods' fall mainstage production, a new original comedy, Rascals. Performances will be December 6, 7, 12, 13. Deadline to submit your pitch deck is November 4th. Synopsis & character breakdown: Set in a Brooklyn dump, a community of fun-loving raccoons find food, friends, and foes as the next king ascends. A pair of taunting seagulls circle overhead, seeking out any opportunity to poach a snack or stir up trouble. Big ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Concessions Coordinator

JOB TITLE: Concessions Coordinator REPORTS TO: Front of House Director FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt UNION STATUS: Non-Union COMPENSATION RATE: $42,000 annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Concessions Coordinator is an integral part of Goodman Theatre’s Front-of-House and Events departments who assists the Front of House Director with day-to-day operations of all bars and house manages select performances. This position oversee... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER (December 2, 2024-January 24, 2025) Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to... (more)