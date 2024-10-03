BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/3/2024; Jobs In Props, Wardrobe, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 10/3/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: Creative Opera Artist/Composer for Baseball Safety Campaign

FoulBallSafetyNow, a national campaign advocating for the extension of netting at baseball stadiums, is seeking a passionate and creative individual to collaborate on a unique opera performance. We are looking for someone who loves baseball and wants to make a difference by addressing the issue of fan safety at ballparks. The ideal candidate will create and perform an opera piece that presents a compelling narrative about the lack of regulations around foul ball safety, focusing on the danger... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking Artists for Discussion

FoulBallSafetyNow.com is looking to schedule one-on-one meetings with actors, directors, and producers to take part in a lively discussion about a new theatrical opportunity to help bring to life a living breathing story about the dangers of foul balls. Jordan Skopp is the founder of FoulBallSafetyNow, a national campaign centered on the wildly overlooked scandal in the professional baseball industry — the all-too-frequent incidence of fans being maimed by dangerous foul balls due to the lack o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional thea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER (December 2, 2024-January 24, 2025) Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Children’s Musical Theater San Jose (CMT) seeks an engaging, collaborative, and strategic Artistic Director to help guide its next chapter. Now in its 57th Season, CMT is one of the nation’s foremost theaters producing work by and for young people, and its decades of successful programming position it to thrive under dynamic new artistic leadership. Theater leaders with a passion for artistic excellence, a commitment to nurturing diverse voices and perspectives, and an excitement for mentoring ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Directors for 2025 Season: "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Legally Blonde"

Summer Place Theatre, Naperville's Community Theatre since 1966 is accepting applications for 2025 Season Directors. Little Shop of Horrors Show Dates: June 20-29 Legally Blonde Show Dates: July 18-August 3 All rehearsals and performances in Naperville, IL There is pay. The Deadline to apply is October 15 For director submissions, please use this form: https://form.jotform.com/242637138325154 Applications due October 15. Reach out to apply@summerplacetheatre.org with questio... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Intern/Administrative Assistant

A Talent Management company is seeking a motivated intern to support the Talent Manager with various administrative tasks in a fast-paced office. This fully remote position offers flexible hours, with both college credit and stipend available.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: House Rigger - Carpenter

JOB TITLE: House Rigger- Carpenter REPORTS TO: Production Management - Technical Director FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $30.95 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a House Rigger - Carpenter to be an essential member of our Run Staff for the 8-show season, our annual production of A Christmas Carol, the New Stages Festival, and special events. RESPONSIBILITIES: - Work with Stage Manage... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager, Grassroots Marketing

ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Today, attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region and New York, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. SUMMARY Signature seeks a dynamic and outg... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance and Operations

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, an award-winning professional theatre and the third-largest non-profit theatre in the Bay Area, is seeking a Director of Finance and Operations to lead its financial and administrative operations. Recognized with the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award, TheatreWorks is dedicated to celebrating the human spirit through innovative productions, new works, and community engagement in Silicon Valley, home to major tech companies like Apple and Google. TheatreWorks presents a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporating safe and cost-effectiv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

Position Title: Assistant Technical Director Req ID: 65502BR School or Unit: American Repertory Theater Description: Job Summary The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work in Cambridge and beyond. A.R.T. produces a mainstage subscription season, as well as additional artistic projects, which expand the boundaries of theater by transforming the ways in which work is developed, programmed, pro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Box Office and Front of House Assistants

Ideal Start Date: October 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre with five active theatre spaces, located in downtown Sarasota, FL is seeking Seasonal Part Time Box Office Assistant and Front of House Assistants to provide excellent customer service to theatre. This is a fast-paced, high-volume Box Office that services all five of our theatre spaces and is open seven days a week. Candidates must have good communication skills with a positive, friendly, and outgo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

POSITION: Director of Finance REPORTS TO: Executive Director SALARY RANGE: $125,000 – $150,000, commensurate with experience; Full-time; Annual; Exempt BENEFITS INCLUDE: Medical, vision, and dental insurance; paid vacation, sick, personal, and holiday time; flexible spending and health savings accounts; employer-sponsored life, long-term, and short-term disability insurance; a 403(b) retirement plan with employer match access to free parking, and various perks. LOCATION & SCHEDULE: In person... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Run Crew - A Christmas Carol

JOB TITLE: Run Crew – A Christmas Carol REPORTS TO: Production Management FLSA Status: Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $20.81 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 DATES: November 6, 2024 – December 30, 2024 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks Run Crew for our annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL. Run Crew are essential members of the company who will join the production with the start of technical rehearsals to learn the running of ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Props Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS PROPS SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Props Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Hair and Makeup Supervisor

HAIR AND MAKE-UP SUPERVISOR -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a HAIR AND MAKE-UP SUPERVISOR for its upcoming production of resident playwright Dominique Morisseau’s Bad Kreyol at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing several productions ann... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST

TITLE: WARDROBE TECHNICIAN, TST STATUS: Seasonal Full-Time, On-site: May 28, 2024 - August 30, 2024 START: May 28, 2024 END: August 30, 2024 COMPENSATION: $20.00-$23.00; Overtime (time and a half) after 48 hrs Room and board, free access to performances, classes, talks, and studio access. HOURS: May 28, 2024 - June 2, 2024: (5) Day work week averaging 40 hrs June 3, 2024 - August 30, 2024: (6) Day work week averaging 55 hrs REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor DEPARTMENT: Production WORKS W... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: CNC PROGRAMMER AND OPERATOR

Tom Carroll Scenery works in the following industries: TV, Broadway, movies, special events, retail, museum, retail installations and trade shows. We build unique, detailed scenery, props, and displays that encompass a broad variety of specifications. Our environment is fast-paced, and we handle multiple projects with rapid lead-times and firm deadlines. Rate: $25/hr commensurate upon experience Qualifications -Talented individuals who are technically skilled and work well collaboratively -... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Communications Manager

The Communications Manager will work closely with the Director of Marketing & Communications to design and implement strategies to maximize revenue from ticket sales and the annual fund. The person will have primary responsibility for executing the communications strategy for Music Worcester, including email marketing, social media, website updates, and direct mail. In addition to marketing responsibilities, the Communications Manager will work with the Director of Marketing & Communications and... (more)