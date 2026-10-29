BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/29/2026; Jobs In PR, Teaching, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: PR & Communications Specialist (Seasonal)

Spoleto Festival USA is internationally recognized as America’s premier performing arts festival. For 17 days and nights each spring, Spoleto Festival USA fills Charleston’s historic theaters, churches, and outdoor spaces with performances in opera; theater; dance; and chamber, symphonic, choral, and jazz music. Spoleto Festival USA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Role You'll serve as a key member of the Marketing team, working closely with and supporting the Associate ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical/Applied Teaching Assistant Professor of Technical Theater

The University of Hartford is seeking a full-time, Clinical/Applied Teaching Assistant Professor of Technical Theater in the Theatre Division of The Hartt School. For further information and details for applying go to: https://hartford.peopleadmin.com/postings/7929. Salary Range: $68,000-$74,000... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Director of Graphic Design

About The Shed The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Guthrie Theatre Capital Campaign Fundraising Representative

Work part-time from home in support of the Performing Arts! If you have Fundraising/Sales experience and a passion for the Performing Arts, then DCM wants you to join our first-rate Guthrie Capital Campaign fundraising team! DCM Inc. is a leading telemarketing firm, raising millions for arts organizations for over 25 years. We are seeking passionate and motivated individuals to join our call team and help our prestigious client continue to thrive. We’re looking for energetic personalitie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Development

Position Summary The Vice President of Development is State Theatre New Jersey’s senior architect of philanthropy, leading the strategy, relationships, and revenue generation that power the theatre’s artistic, educational, and community impact. As STNJ’s lead major gift officer and a key member of the executive team, this leader will shape an ambitious, integrated development program that expands donor engagement, grows contributed income, and strengthens long term financial sustainabil... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Masterclass with CD, MD and Manager

MANAGER WORKSHOP with CHRISTOPHER D. SILVERI ------------------------------- WITH CASTING DIRECTOR AND DIRECTOR: Jamibeth Margolis, CSA AND MUSICAL DIRECTOR AND VOCAL TECHNICIAN: Andrew Wheeler AND SPECIAL GUEST MANAGER: Christopher D. Silveri, owner of Center Stage Management ------------------------------- Join Jamibeth, Andrew and our Guest Manager, Christopher D. Silveri, owner of Center Stage Management, for a one-night Audition Workshop. Each student will have an individual work ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Status: exempt / salaried / full-time Reports to: Artistic & Education Director Supervises: Assistant Technical Director, Carpenters, Scenic Painters, Props Designer Salary Range: $55,000-$70,000 Position Summary As Technical Director your primary focus and responsibility is to support all technical needs for GREAT productions, camps, and outreach activities. This includes planning, scheduling, engineering, executing, and supervising to ensure the safe, efficient, and timely production o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Open Rank (Term or Tenure-Track/Tenured) | On-Camera Acting and Scene Study

Open Rank (Term or Tenure-Track/Tenured) | On-Camera Acting and Scene Study Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Department of Performing Arts invites applications for a full time position in On-Camera Acting and Scene Study for our BFA Acting Program. This is an open rank position, commensurate with experience, of Tenured (Associate or Full Professor), Tenure Track (Assistant Professor), Artist-In-Residence or Distinguished-Artist-in-Residence (both full-time, non-tenure... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Coordinator (Seasonal)

Spoleto Festival USA is internationally recognized as America’s premier performing arts festival. For 17 days and nights each spring, Spoleto Festival USA fills Charleston’s historic theaters, churches, and outdoor spaces with performances in opera; theater; dance; and chamber, symphonic, choral, and jazz music. Spoleto Festival USA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Role Spoleto Festival USA is seeking a Box Office Coordinator to coordinate the box office side of the 2027 F... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Creating Your Own Work – Online Masterclass with Tatiana Pandiani

CREATING YOUR OWN WORK: THE PERFORMER AS MAKER Live Online Masterclass with Tatiana Pandiani Have an idea for a show, a performance or a piece of theatre, but aren't sure how to turn it into something you can actually make? Join New York-based director, choreographer and writer Tatiana Pandiani for a live, interactive masterclass exploring how performers can develop their own material and bring original creative projects to life. Whether you're an actor looking to create opportunitie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Visitor Experience Coordinator (Seasonal)

Spoleto Festival USA is internationally recognized as America’s premier performing arts festival. For 17 days and nights each spring, Spoleto Festival USA fills Charleston’s historic theaters, churches, and outdoor spaces with performances in opera; theater; dance; and chamber, symphonic, choral, and jazz music. Spoleto Festival USA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Role Spoleto Festival USA is seeking a Visitor Experience Coordinator to coordinate the onsite, guest-facing ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Ticket Agent (Seasonal)

Spoleto Festival USA is internationally recognized as America’s premier performing arts festival. For 17 days and nights each spring, Spoleto Festival USA fills Charleston’s historic theaters, churches, and outdoor spaces with performances in opera; theater; dance; and chamber, symphonic, choral, and jazz music. Spoleto Festival USA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Role Spoleto Festival USA is seeking Box Office Ticket Agents to be the friendly voices and faces of the 2027... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Experienced Producers Needed for a Staged Reading of "That Jones Boy! or, The Adventures of a Bastard," a Musical Comedy of Manners

English Rose Theatricals intends to present a staged reading on November 20th at a midtown Manhattan location for an invited audience of industry members as well as a select number of average theatergoers to gauge their reaction to this musical adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones." We are aware that there's a jukebox musical knocking around out there, but ours has entirely new and original music. The production is intended to be immersive, allowing 21st century audiences ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Outdoors Ticket Sales Agent

Job Overview SALES AGENT POSITION JOB OFFER YOU ARE OFFERED: COMMISSION - You will be getting $10 PER TICKET sold by you. + TIPS (70%) + BONUSES FOR REACHED TARGET + BONUSES FOR REVIEWS FROM CUSTOMERS ($3 per review). You will have to commit to a 40-hour-a-week schedule and be available to work from 2pm-7pm. You must follow through with your schedule. YOUR POSITION REQUIRES Follow a schedule and come in on time. Wear a uniform. You will be positioned outside of the store to a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Department Chair and Associate or Full Professor, Molloy/CAP21 Musical Theatre

The School of Arts & Sciences (SoAS) at Molloy University seeks an accomplished theatre artist and strategic thinker to lead its Department of Theatre Arts. The Department is home to the nationally recognized Molloy/CAP21 Program which offers a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theatre in a conservatory setting within a liberal arts university. The Department consists of five (5) full-time faculty, nearly 40 part-time/conservatory faculty, and a professional staff of 9 individuals all dedi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Director of Development Position Profile About the Opportunity Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s leading American Latino dance company, seeks a new Director of Development. This is an exciting opportunity for a fundraising leader who has an abundant passion for dance and the performing arts, a deep appreciation of Latine culture, and an inherent understanding of philanthropy to inspire a wide range of individuals in their commitment to the organization. While the Director of Development ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Operations

Join our team as our next Director of Operations! In this role, you'll direct The Clarice’s production, facilities and operational activities to advance our mission. The Director of Operations is also responsible for overseeing facilities, production equipment and its maintenance, and a departmental budget. Best consideration date is Mon, Nov 2, 2026. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

Waterwell is hiring a full-time Associate Producer to join the company’s small staff. Waterwell is committed to a rich, challenging, and fulfilling work environment that contributes to the ongoing professional development of everyone in the company. The Associate Producer will work closely with Artistic Director Lee Sunday Evans, as well as Managing Director, Sarah Scafidi, and Board Chair Arian Moayed. As a small company that prides ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Strategic Revenue & Growth

Job Title: Director of Strategic Revenue & Growth Reports To: Executive Artistic Director Location: On-Site in Malvern, PA Position Type: Full-Time, Exempt Direct Reports: Director of Development; Director of Marketing, Sales, & PR; Director of Farmhouse Operations People’s Light, one of Pennsylvania’s largest professional nonprofit theatres, seeks its first Director of Strategic Revenue & Growth. This new leadership role will bring contributed, earned, and enterprise revenue under on... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager, Artistic Administration

Join our team as our next Manager, Artistic Administration! In this role, you'll focus on the operational and administrative aspects of Clarice Presents, facilitating the contracting, budgeting, communications and scheduling of daily operations and future planning. The Manager, Artistic Administration also plays a key role as liaison between Clarice Presents and key partners. Best consideration is Mon, Nov 2, 2026... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Job Title John Yorke: Lightning Guide to Story Structure – Live Online Masterclass

LIGHTNING GUIDE TO STORY STRUCTURE Live Online Masterclass with John Yorke Why do some stories grip us from beginning to end, while others struggle to hold our attention? What makes story structure work, and how can understanding it help you become a better storyteller? Join award-winning television drama executive and bestselling author John Yorke for a live, 90-minute masterclass exploring the fundamental principles of storytelling across theatre, film and television. Drawing on de... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Production Manager (Interim to Full-Time)

Job Description: Production Manager (Interim to Full-Time) Organization: Open Arts Alliance Position: Production Manager Employment Status: Interim Full-Time, Non-Exempt (Dec 1, 2026 – Apr 30, 2027) with potential to transition to permanent full-time Compensation: $27,000 total across 5 months Benefits: None Reports To: Board/Artistic Director Position Overview Open Arts Alliance, a regional children’s theatre in Connecticut, seeks an organized, hands-on Production Mana... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Artistic Director Position Profile About the Opportunity For more than ninety years, The Apollo has stood as a living symbol of Black excellence, artistic innovation, and cultural leadership. From legendary performances that reshaped American culture to new works that challenge, inspire, and unite, The Apollo has never been simply a theater; it has been a proving ground for brilliance, a gathering place for a Harlem and international community, and a home for Black artists. As The Apol... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wynn Las Vegas is Seeking Trained Male and Female Dancers, Aerialists with Dance Skills, and Dancers with Aerial Experience

Wynn Las Vegas is Seeking Trained Male and Female Dancers, Aerialists with Dance Skills, and Dancers with Aerial Experience Contracts begin in February 2027 OPEN CALLS - NO PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED October 23, 2026 | Mihran K. NoHo, 5437 Satsuma Avenue, North Hollywood, CA 91601 October 24, 2026 | The Stage, 2510 Anthem Village Drive #150, Henderson, NV 89052 Audition Schedule (both locations) Men: 10:00 AM (sign-in begins at 9:30 AM) Women: 1:30 PM (sign-in begins at 1:00 PM) C... (more)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 14 Hrs 49 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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