Video: RENT at 30: Alumni Reunite to Reflect on Jonathan Larson’s Enduring Legacy





Thirty years after Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical Rent changed the landscape of Broadway, the show’s legacy continues to resonate with the artists and audiences whose lives it has touched.

On Monday night, Rent alumni gathered to celebrate the musical’s 30th anniversary at a one-night-only benefit concert supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The evening brought together members of the Rent family to honor Larson’s work, revisit cherished memories, and celebrate the show’s enduring message of love, community, and acceptance.

Speaking with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on the red carpet, alumni reflected on the lasting impact of Rent and the man behind the music. For producer Kevin McCollum, the anniversary represents an opportunity to ensure that Larson’s legacy continues to be remembered. Reflecting on the days following the composer’s death, McCollum recalled the commitment to preserving his work and the story he had created.

“Our job is to make sure as many people remember Jonathan Larson as possible,” McCollum said. “Whether the show's a hit or not a hit, we can't let the memory of what this man created die.”

Three decades later, that commitment remains alive as Rent continues to bring generations of performers and theatergoers together.

For Neil Patrick Harris, the musical’s impact was deeply personal. He reflected on how Rent created a space for people who felt they didn’t quite fit in, offering a sense of belonging through its characters and their stories. “Suddenly there's this show that speaks to misfits of every sort,” Harris shared, describing how being welcomed into that world became an important moment in his own life.

It is that sense of acceptance and community that remains central to the musical’s legacy. Wilson Cruz echoed that sentiment, expressing gratitude for the work Larson left behind and the connections it continues to foster. For him, the heart of Rent lies in its celebration of the relationships that sustain us and the people we carry with us.

“I feel really grateful for Jonathan and for what he created in order to bring us all together and this beautiful message of friendship and love and family and remembering those that we've lost,” Cruz said.

Thirty years after its debut, Rent remains a powerful reminder of the importance of living authentically, finding community, and cherishing the time we have together. Monday night’s anniversary celebration honored not only a landmark musical, but also the lasting legacy of Jonathan Larson and the generations of artists who continue to bring his vision to life.

Watch in this video as we take you to the red carpet to celebrate 30 years with the original cast and Rent alumni. Plus, Check out photos from the red carpet and watch the cast reunite to perform "Seasons of Love".

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