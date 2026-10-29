Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 29, 2026: Inside RENT 30th Anniversary and More

Video: Bowen Yang Reveals Maya Rudolph's OH, MARY! Advice and More

by Stephi Wild

Bowen Yang discussed his Broadway debut in OH, MARY! and the advice Maya Rudolph gave him before taking on the role, during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Watch the video here!. (more...)

Video: Watch the Full Broadway Revival of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Starring Leslie Odom Jr

by Michael Major

PBS has made the complete live capture of the recent Broadway revival of Purlie Victorious available for viewing. Starring Leslie Odom Jr., the Kenny Leon-directed production was filmed before it closed on Broadway in 2024. Watch the free video now!. (more...)