Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 29, 2026: Inside RENT 30th Anniversary and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 29, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Happy October 28th! Rise and shine with BroadwayWorld as we round up yesterday's top stories from the theatre world. We're celebrating RENT's 30th anniversary with original cast alumni sharing their reflections on Jonathan Larson's legacy. Plus, catch behind-the-scenes photos from IN THE HEIGHTS rehearsals at NYC's City Center. Beyond Broadway, there's exciting news about HOUDINI: A MAGICAL MUSICAL heading to Broadway in 2028, and we have exclusive videos featuring Bradley Whitford and Bowen Yang. Scroll down for all this and much more!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Thursday, October 29
A Few Good Men opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: RENT at 30: Alumni Reunite to Reflect on Jonathan Larson’s Enduring Legacy
Thirty years after Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking musical Rent changed the landscape of Broadway, the show’s legacy continues to resonate with the artists and audiences whose lives it has touched. Watch in this video as we take you to the red carpet to celebrate 30 years with the original cast and Rent alumni.
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Photos: IN THE HEIGHTS in Rehearsals Ahead of Run at New York City Center
In the Heights is gearing up to open at New York City Center. BroadwayWorld was on hand for rehearsal for the production, and you can check out the photos here!
|Must Watch
|Broadway-Bound HOUDINI: A MAGICAL MUSICAL Will Embark on U.S. Tour in 2028; Watch the Trailer
by Stephi Wild
A new Broadway-bound musical about Harry Houdini will launch in 2028. HOUDINI: A Magical Musical will launch a U.S. tour prior to a limited Broadway engagement. . (more...)
|Video: Bradley Whitford Talks How Nude Debut Play Prepped Him for A FEW GOOD MEN
by Stephi Wild
Bradley Whitford discussed being fully nude in his first play, Curse of the Starving Class, and how it prepared him for working with Aaron Sorkin on A Few Good Men, during a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers. Check out the video here!. (more...)
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Video: Bowen Yang Reveals Maya Rudolph's OH, MARY! Advice and More
Video: Watch the Full Broadway Revival of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Starring Leslie Odom Jr
Video: Solea Pfeiffer, Bradley Jaden & Luke James Sing From WANTED on Broadway
|Hot Photos
|Photos: Original IN THE HEIGHTS Cast Reunites at City Center Production
by Michael Major
Several alumni attended the invited dress rehearsal of In the Heights at City Center. New photos show Mandy Gonzalez, Andrea Burns, Robin de Jesus, Janet Dacal, Olga Merediz, Priscilla Lopez, Karen Olivo, and more with the news cast.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Disney Theatrical Group announced dates and ticket sales for the world premiere stage adaptation of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, featuring music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.. (more...)
Emmy-Winning THE DAILY SHOW Writer Kevin Bleyer Dies at 54
by Rachel Stone
Kevin Bleyer, the Emmy, Peabody and Writers Guild Award-winning writer for THE DAILY SHOW, died in a car accident at 54. Before television, he played Jack in INTO THE WOODS and worked as a dramaturg for Anna Deavere Smith at The Public Theater.. (more...)
First and Foremost Books, a New Theatrical Licensing and Publishing House, Launches With Two Plays
by Stephi Wild
First and Foremost Books, a new licensing and publishing house, has launched with the release of two plays, Titans: A City Symphony by Jesse Jae Hoon and The Dinosaurs by Jacob Perkins.. (more...)
Kirk & Granite Launches as Transatlantic Theatre Company
by Stephi Wild
James Steel and Bryan McCaffrey have formed Kirk & Granite, a production and general management company connecting UK and US theatre industries. The firm will develop new musicals, plays, revivals and transfers across both markets.. (more...)
Ten Participants Revealed for Jose Solís' BIPOC Critics Lab
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Old Globe and The Public Theater revealed ten selected participants for Jose Solís' BIPOC Critics Lab, marking the program's first bi-coastal expansion across New York and San Diego.. (more...)
The Drama League Celebrates a New Generation of Theater Leadership at Their Drama at the Disco Gala
by James Blinken
On October 19, 2026, the third annual Drama at the Disco marked an exciting milestone for The Drama League, bringing together theater community!. (more...)
Westport Country Playhouse Names Brian Letendre Director of Development
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Westport Country Playhouse appointed Brian Letendre as director of development. The former Broadway performer will oversee fundraising efforts and donor relations for the historic Connecticut theatre.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Site-Specific Theater Discussion
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited will host its weekly Community Gathering via Zoom to discuss site-specific theater with actress, writer, and producer Peppur Chambers.. (more...)
TRU Community Gathering to Explore Site-Specific Theater via Zoom
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will host its weekly Community Gathering to discuss site-specific theater with actress, writer and producer Peppur Chambers, who shares her approach to indie artmaking and creating opportunities in theater.. (more...)
Kunoor Chopra Joins Festival of Arts Board of Directors
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Entrepreneur and attorney Kunoor Chopra has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach, bringing over 20 years of business leadership experience to the organization.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
Boop-Oop-a-Doop! BOOP! The Musical is now on tour, starring Aliya Grace in the title role. Performances are now underway across North America. Find out what the critics are saying here!. (more...)
Review Roundup: THE BODYGUARD Launches North American Tour
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the new North American tour of THE BODYGUARD the Musical. Learn more about the reimagined musical and read the reviews here.. (more...)
Review: EUCHARIST, Riverside Studios
by Amber-Rae Stobbs
Eucharist will have you begging for a multiple season TV show development that you can rewatch until your eyes run dry. You won’t know who to root for, let alone what to think. This show is truly worthy of a longer, more developed, run.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Joshua Wright
A Texas high school senior who was removed from the role of Seymour in her school’s production of Little Shop of Horrors is suing her school district in federal court. She alleges the district discriminated against her because she is female.. (more...)
JONAS BROTHERS to Perform in STEAL AN EGG on Roblox
by Rachel Stone
Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas will perform a one-time virtual concert inside Steal an Egg, one of Roblox's most popular games, accessible to fans globally.. (more...)
Eva Noblezada and Juyeon Song Will Lead THE HEART SELLERS at MCC Theater
by Stephi Wild
Eva Noblezada and Juyeon Song will star in the New York premiere of Lloyd Suh's THE HEART SELLERS, directed by May Adrales at MCC Theater. The two-hander follows immigrant women meeting on Thanksgiving in 1973.. (more...)
Jamie Lloyd Co Pop-Up Store to Open Next to the Winter Garden Theatre
by Michael Major
A Jamie Lloyd Co Pop-Up Store is slated to open this weekend in Shubert Alley. To celebrate the arrival of Much Ado About Nothing on Broadway, the store will open on Saturday at 1638 Broadway.. (more...)
Idina Menzel, Alfie Boe, and More Set For Royal Variety Performance 2026
by Stephi Wild
The Royal Variety Performance in support of the Royal Variety Charity, will return to the Royal Albert Hall in London, featuring performances from Idina Menzel, Alfie Boe, and more.. (more...)
Cynthia Erivo Will Guest Judge on DANCING WITH THE STARS Next Week
by Michael Major
Cynthia Erivo will hit the ballroom as a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars next week! Following last season's Wicked episode, Erivo will join the hit competition series for Disney on Broadway Night.. (more...)
INTER ALIA Starring Rosamund Pike Reveals Complete Casting, Plus Rush and Lottery Policies
by Stephi Wild
The National Theatre production of Suzie Miller's INTER ALIA, starring Rosamund Pike in her Broadway debut, announced complete casting and rush and digital lottery policies.. (more...)
Stranger Things Launches Halloween Flash Sale With 30% Off Select Seats
by Joshua Wright
Just in time for Halloween, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is offering a limited-time flash sale on Broadway. Theatregoers can save 30% on select Orchestra and Mezzanine seats for performances October 28 through November 8, with Orchestra seats starting at just $58.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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