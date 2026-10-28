Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Lincoln Center to Dedicate Upcoming 'Come & Sing' Event to Gavin Creel
The session will be led by choir director Ben Bram, with Brooke Ishibashi and Sasha Allen joining as special guests.
Lincoln Center will host a special edition of Come & Sing in memory of Gavin Creel. Participants will learn two iconic Broadway finales: “Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In” from Hair and “Children Will Listen” from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Into the Woods.
The session will be led by choir director Ben Bram, with Brooke Ishibashi and Sasha Allen joining as special guests. The events allow participants to learn musical theatre songs with other fans in the community.
Fans can register for the event here. Registration is free and recommended. The event is slated to take place on Sunday, November 08, 2026 at 11:00 am.
Creel appeared in both musical's on Broadway, first starring as Claude in the 2009 Broadway revival of Hair.
He was then seen as the Wolf and Prince in the 2022 revival of Into the Woods, along with the New York City Center run and national tour.
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