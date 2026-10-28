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Video: Solea Pfeiffer, Bradley Jaden & Luke James Sing From WANTED on Broadway

Watch the stars of the new musical perform "Sanctuary" and "Invisible."

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Wanted on Broadway has released new rehearsal footage of the cast singing with the orchestra as it continues previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The new videos feature Solea Pfeiffer, Bradley Jaden, and Luke James.

The first video shows Solea Pfeiffer and Bradley Jaden performing "Sanctuary" on the set of the new musical. Pfeiffer stars as Mary Clarke in the production, while Jaden, who plays Jesse, makes his Broadway debut with Wanted

The second video features Luke James performing "Invisible" during the same rehearsal. James, a Grammy Award nominee, plays Elijah in the musical. 

Wanted is written by Angelica Chéri, with music by composer Ross Baum, and is inspired by Chéri's family history involving her great-great aunts Mary and Martha Clarke, two white-passing Black sisters who became outlaws in the 1890s. The musical's company also includes Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke and Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke.

To hear more about how the music for the new musical came to be, watch the composers break down music from the production in an episode of BroadwayWorld's Notes on a Score.

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More on this show: Ledisi Joins The Broadway Cast of New Musical WANTED · 5/13/2026




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