Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Barbara Barrie, Original COMPANY Cast Member, Has Died at 95
Barrie was also an Oscar nominee for her performance in Breaking Away in 1979.
Barbara Barrie, an Oscar nominee and original Broadway cast member of Company, has died at age 95. Barrie originated the role of Sarah in Stephen Sondheim’s 1970 Tony Award-winning musical, and earned a Tony nomination for best featured actress in a musical for her performance.
Barbara Barrie has had a distinguished career in film, television and theatre. On Broadway, Ms. Barrie has appeared in The Selling of the President, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, California Suite, Torch Song Trilogy.
She appeared Off-Broadway in the Roundabout production of Significant Other, I Remember Mama (OCC nomination), The Vagina Monologues, Current Events, After-Play, The Crucible, The Beaux' Stratagem, Love Letters, Isn’t It Romantic? and The Killdeer (Obie and Drama Desk awards). Barrie has also appeared in two seasons at American Shakespeare Festival in Connecticut, and three productions for Joseph Pap in Shakespeare In The Park.
Barrie's television credits included "Law and Order" (Emmy nomination), "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" (Emmy nomination), "Suddenly Susan," "Enlightened," "Nurse Jackie," "Once and Again," "Barney Miller," "Thirtysomething" and "Family Ties." Her mini-series and television movie credits include "Scarlett," "Roots: The Next Generation," "A Chance of Snow," "My Left Breast," "The Odd Couple: Together Again," "Tell Me My Name," "To Race the Wind," "American Love Affair," and "Barefoot in the Park."
Her film credits included One Potato, Two Potato (Best Actress Award, Cannes Film Festival), Breaking Away (Academy Award nomination), Judy Berlin (Independent Spirit Award nomination), Frame of Mind, Second Best, Hercules, Private Benjamin, The Bell Jar and Thirty Days.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode