BroadwayWorld Classifieds 10/10/2024; Jobs In Patron Services, Front of House, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 10/10/2024. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director - Theatre for a New Audience

The Artistic Director will lead the creation and implementation of TFANA’s artistic vision, ensuring alignment with the organization's mission and values. Reporting to the Board of Directors and collaborating with the newly established Executive Director, the Artistic Director will forge strong relationships with artists, donors, audiences, and community stakeholders. With deep experience and passion for both classical and contemporary work, they will provide strategic leadership in season plan... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Department Head

The Wilma Theater seeks a Wardrobe Department Head. The Wardrobe Department Head reports to the Production Manager. The Wardrobe Department Head is responsible for providing for and managing the wardrobe requirements of each production, rental, and event; including supervising Wardrobe Department budgets, labor, equipment, and materials, coordinating the construction, alteration, purchase, care, and use of costumes through rehearsals, dress rehearsals and performances. The Wardrobe De... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Production Technology Manager (lighting, audio, video)

Orlando Family Stage, formerly Orlando Repertory Theatre (or Orlando REP), one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

Governors State University’s Theatre and Performance Studies program is seeking a Stage Manager for its upcoming spring production of Dog Sees God. • Auditions will occur on February 10th and 11th with rehearsals starting on Saturday, February 15, 2025. • All rehearsals will occur on the Governors State campus in Chicago’s south suburbs. • Performance dates: April 3-6, 2025 • More about the show: https://www.govst.edu/TAPSDogSeesGod/ Stage Manager Responsibilities • Attend auditions, r... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Management Assistant

LOCATION & SCHEDULE: This is an in-person position reporting to our administrative offices and theaters located at 91 University Place in Princeton, NJ. Schedule will include nights, weekends, and some holidays, as scheduled in advance. Weekly schedule can average around 40 hours dependent on production needs and availability. START DATE: This position will be filled as early as possible, with work available through at least June 21st, 2025 (varied schedule, mainly weeknights and weekends).... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Representative

POSITION & RESPONSIBILITIES McCarter Theatre Center is seeking courteous Patron Services Representatives to join the Patron Services staff. As a member of our Ticket Office team, you will play a vital role in creating memorable experiences for our patrons and ensuring the smooth operation of McCarter's performances. If you have a passion for customer service, providing exceptional experiences to patrons, and sharing your excitement for the work that McCarter produces and presents, we hope y... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Production

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. We are seeking a full-time Associate Director of Production to assist in managing day-to-day op... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Creative Opera Artist/Composer for Baseball Safety Campaign

FoulBallSafetyNow, a national campaign advocating for the extension of netting at baseball stadiums, is seeking a passionate and creative individual to collaborate on a unique opera performance. We are looking for someone who loves baseball and wants to make a difference by addressing the issue of fan safety at ballparks. The ideal candidate will create and perform an opera piece that presents a compelling narrative about the lack of regulations around foul ball safety, focusing on the danger... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Seeking Artists for Discussion

FoulBallSafetyNow.com is looking to schedule one-on-one meetings with actors, directors, and producers to take part in a lively discussion about a new theatrical opportunity to help bring to life a living breathing story about the dangers of foul balls. Jordan Skopp is the founder of FoulBallSafetyNow, a national campaign centered on the wildly overlooked scandal in the professional baseball industry — the all-too-frequent incidence of fans being maimed by dangerous foul balls due to the lack o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Production Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional thea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Overhire Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS SHORT TERM CARPENTER (December 2, 2024-January 24, 2025) Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Overhire Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Artistic Director

Children’s Musical Theater San Jose (CMT) seeks an engaging, collaborative, and strategic Artistic Director to help guide its next chapter. Now in its 57th Season, CMT is one of the nation’s foremost theaters producing work by and for young people, and its decades of successful programming position it to thrive under dynamic new artistic leadership. Theater leaders with a passion for artistic excellence, a commitment to nurturing diverse voices and perspectives, and an excitement for mentoring ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Directors for 2025 Season: "Little Shop of Horrors" and "Legally Blonde"

Summer Place Theatre, Naperville's Community Theatre since 1966 is accepting applications for 2025 Season Directors. Little Shop of Horrors Show Dates: June 20-29 Legally Blonde Show Dates: July 18-August 3 All rehearsals and performances in Naperville, IL There is pay. The Deadline to apply is October 15 For director submissions, please use this form: https://form.jotform.com/242637138325154 Applications due October 15. Reach out to apply@summerplacetheatre.org with questio... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Intern/Administrative Assistant

A Talent Management company is seeking a motivated intern to support the Talent Manager with various administrative tasks in a fast-paced office. This fully remote position offers flexible hours, with both college credit and stipend available.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Intern/Administrative Assistant

A Talent Management company is seeking a motivated intern to support the Talent Manager with various administrative tasks in a fast-paced office. This fully remote position offers flexible hours, with both college credit and stipend available.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: House Rigger - Carpenter

JOB TITLE: House Rigger- Carpenter REPORTS TO: Production Management - Technical Director FLSA Status: Full-Time, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $30.95 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks a House Rigger - Carpenter to be an essential member of our Run Staff for the 8-show season, our annual production of A Christmas Carol, the New Stages Festival, and special events. RESPONSIBILITIES: - Work with Stage Manage... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager, Grassroots Marketing

ABOUT SIGNATURE THEATRE Founded in 1989, Signature Theatre is a Tony Award®-winning regional theater that broadens and brightens the region’s cultural landscape with its bold productions of challenging new and established works and engaging education and outreach programs. Today, attracting talent from the DC metropolitan region and New York, Signature has grown to reach more than 100,000 people annually from the Washington, DC region and beyond. SUMMARY Signature seeks a dynamic and outg... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance and Operations

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, an award-winning professional theatre and the third-largest non-profit theatre in the Bay Area, is seeking a Director of Finance and Operations to lead its financial and administrative operations. Recognized with the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award, TheatreWorks is dedicated to celebrating the human spirit through innovative productions, new works, and community engagement in Silicon Valley, home to major tech companies like Apple and Google. TheatreWorks presents a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical Designer (I.A.T.S.E. Local 1 Union position)

Hudson Scenic Studio is an IATSE-affiliated leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted scenery servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Technical Designers are responsible for developing technical solutions for the live entertainment industry, based on client-supplied design concepts as well as visual information and technical specifications, while incorporating safe and cost-effectiv... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Technical Director

Position Title: Assistant Technical Director Req ID: 65502BR School or Unit: American Repertory Theater Description: Job Summary The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University is a leading force in the American theater, producing groundbreaking work in Cambridge and beyond. A.R.T. produces a mainstage subscription season, as well as additional artistic projects, which expand the boundaries of theater by transforming the ways in which work is developed, programmed, pro... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Seasonal Box Office and Front of House Assistants

Ideal Start Date: October 2024 Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre with five active theatre spaces, located in downtown Sarasota, FL is seeking Seasonal Part Time Box Office Assistant and Front of House Assistants to provide excellent customer service to theatre. This is a fast-paced, high-volume Box Office that services all five of our theatre spaces and is open seven days a week. Candidates must have good communication skills with a positive, friendly, and outgo... (more)