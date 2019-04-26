BroadwayWorld Assembles the Broadway Avengers!

The most highly-anticipated film of 2019 is AVENGERS: ENDGAME. After ten years and 22 movies, the Avengers saga is coming to an end. The film is the follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War, which left fans desperate to find out the fate of their favorite superheroes!

From breaking pre-sale records to having a $100 million opening in China, Endgame is expected to crush the box office this weekend, but BroadwayWorld decided to assemble is own Avengers, complete with your favorite musical characters! Find out who our Broadway Avengers team is below!

Alexander Hamilton is Iron Man

The smartest man who turns his adversity into success. In love, but pushes her away because of his work. Is a true leader who rallies a team around him to fight for justice. Was I talking about Iron Man or Alexander Hamilton? Honestly, it could've been either one, seeing as though they are so similar. Hamilton would've won the Revolution much faster, however, with one of Tony Stark's suits.

Simba is Captain America

Simba and Captain America are wholesome leaders who believe in the good in the world and just want to do what is right, even if sometimes its the hard thing to do. They are both strengthened by the loves of their lives, and even though Steve Rogers lost his soulmate Peggy, she continues to help him do what is right, just like Nala does for Simba.

Beetlejuice is Hulk

Clever and funny, until they are not. Both the Hulk and Beetlejuice have two sides to them, and when they unleash their bad side, everyone better look out. The Hulk has softened in his years, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a dark side. Beetlejuice wants to help and be a fun guy, but he also is incredibly self-serving and manipulative when he has to be. Also, they both look great in green!

Elphaba is Black Widow

Like Black Widow, Elphaba has been around the whole time, and yet, she doesn't always get the credit she deserves. The citizens of Oz may not realize the good things Elphaba really did, and Black Widow may not get the credit for being one of the main pieces that keeps the Avengers together, but we know and that's what matters.

Jeremy is Spiderman

Jeremy is just a kid who is eager to please and make friends. He wants to be cool in the same way that Spider-Man desires to be seen as good enough by Iron Man. Jeremy loves his friends, they're the most important thing to him, but sometimes he's reckless, which is how he learns what really matters and what it means to be grown up, just like Spider-Man, who has learned how serious it is to be an Avenger, but who won't stop for anything to protect the ones he loves.

Jenna is Scarlet Witch

Jenna is fiercely loyal to her friends and uses her magic touch with baking to make everything okay, just like Scarlett Witch, who has a fierce loyalty to her brother and then to Vision. Jenna gets inside people's minds and bakes them what they need, like Scarlett Witch who gets into people's minds to fight and save the world. They're also both orphans who come from broken families and have learned to make a better life for themselves!

Cher is Thor

Cher is a god, it's as simple as that.

Tewfiq is Black Panther

Tewfiq is a lot like Black Panther: he's quiet, and regal, but, there is an underlying power and spirituality to him. Tewfiq and T'Challa are dealing with the death of a loved one, and they find strength in their pain.

Beverly Bass is Captain Marvel

Beverly Bass is a pilot, she's always wanted it to be just her and the sky. She had to fight her way through, proving to the men that she belonged in the cockpit, just like Carol Danvers during her air force days. Both were forced into a situation in which they had to take control and protect a group of people who just wanted to find their way home. Carol Danvers is a protector at heart with the personal ambition she needs to make magic happen, just like Beverly Bass.

Kristoff is Star Lord

Star Lord and Kristoff are both men who act like they know what they're doing, but in reality have just been winging it. They are both nice guys at heart who are smart and funny. They care about the ones close to them, and for both of them it took falling in love for them to really learn what is truly important. Star Lord had Gamora and Kristoff has Anna, two very strong and capable women who have taught them about love and life.





