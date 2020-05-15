BroadwayCon to Host Conversation With David Korins About the Sets for Hamilton, Beetlejuice and More

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

On Monday, May 18 at 7 PM ET, Set Designer David Korins will chat with BroadwayCon about his iconic sets for Hamilton, Beetlejuice, Dear Evan Hansen, and more!

Join them on the BroadwayCon Facebook page to go behind the scenes!

David Korins has worked on Broadway: Hamilton (Tony nom), War Paint (Tony nom), Dear Evan Hansen, Bandstand, Misery, Motown, Vanya and Sonia, Bring It On, The Pee-wee Herman Show, Lombardi, and Passing Strange. TV: "91st Annual Academy Awards," "Grease: Live!" (Emmy award). Concert: Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Andrea Boccelli. Extensive Off-Broadway/regional theatre, hospitality, and experience design. Dad: Stella and Vivian.





