Broadway on TV: The Casts of MOULIN ROUGE!, WEST SIDE STORY, & More for the Week of February 17, 2020
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of February 17, 2020!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Moulin Rouge, the cast of West Side Story, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!
Monday, February 17
David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Jerry O'Connell - THE VIEW
Tuesday, February 18
The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Wednesday, February 19
Skylar Astin - THE TALK
Tony Goldwyn - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE
Thursday, February 20
The cast of West Side Story - TODAY
Blair Underwood - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE
