Broadway on TV: The Casts of MOULIN ROUGE!, WEST SIDE STORY, & More for the Week of February 17, 2020

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of February 17, 2020!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Moulin Rouge, the cast of West Side Story, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!

Monday, February 17

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Jerry O'Connell - THE VIEW

Tuesday, February 18

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Wednesday, February 19

Skylar Astin - THE TALK

Tony Goldwyn - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

Thursday, February 20

The cast of West Side Story - TODAY

Blair Underwood - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

