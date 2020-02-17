Advertisement
Advertisement
Broadway on TV
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

Broadway on TV: The Casts of MOULIN ROUGE!, WEST SIDE STORY, & More for the Week of February 17, 2020

Article Pixel Feb. 17, 2020  
Broadway on TV: The Casts of MOULIN ROUGE!, WEST SIDE STORY, & More for the Week of February 17, 2020

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of February 17, 2020!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Moulin Rouge, the cast of West Side Story, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!

Monday, February 17

David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood, Jerry O'Connell - THE VIEW

Tuesday, February 18

The cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Wednesday, February 19

Skylar Astin - THE TALK

Tony Goldwyn - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

Thursday, February 20

The cast of West Side Story - TODAY

Blair Underwood - GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!




Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Set It Off Share New Song 'One Single Second'
  • HE IS WE's New Single 'Amazing Grace' Out Now
  • JUMANJI Producer Ted Field Developing KARN EVIL 9
  • Jude Law Will Lead THE AUTEUR Miniseries From Taika Waititi
    • Advertisement
    Advertisement