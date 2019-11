Broadway on TV: Kristin Chenoweth, Renee Elise Goldsberry & More for Week of November 4, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 4, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! The cast of Beetlejuice, Leslie Odom Jr., and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, November 4

Renee Elise Goldsberry - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Tuesday, November 5

Kristin Chenoweth - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

James Snyder - TODAY

Leslie Odom Jr. - TODAY

Todrick Hall - TODAY

Wednesday, November 6

Ian McKellen - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Kerry Washington - THE Ellen Degeneres SHOW

John Leguizamo - THE Wendy Williams SHOW

Cast of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The Radio City Rockettes - TODAY

Thursday, November 7

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, and Jonathan Groff - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Jane Krakowski - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Leslie Odom Jr. - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Friday, November 8

Cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





Related Articles