Broadway on TV: Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Patinkin, & More for Week of August 27, 2018

Aug. 27, 2018  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of August 27, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Patinkin, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, August 28th

The Cast of Broadway's "SpongeBob SquarePants" - The View - ABC

Mandy Patinkin - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden - CBS

Kristin Chenoweth - CONAN - TBS

Wednesday, August 29th

Brian Tyree Henry -The Late Late Show with James Corden - CBS

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

