Broadway on TV: Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Patinkin, & More for Week of August 27, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of August 27, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Patinkin, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Tuesday, August 28th
The Cast of Broadway's "SpongeBob SquarePants" - The View - ABC
Mandy Patinkin - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden - CBS
Kristin Chenoweth - CONAN - TBS
Wednesday, August 29th
Brian Tyree Henry -The Late Late Show with James Corden - CBS
