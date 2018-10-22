Broadway on TV: Cynthia ErivoÂ and Whoopi Goldberg for Week of October 22, 2018

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 22, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Cynthia Erivo and Whoopi Goldberg will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, October 23:

Cynthia Erivo - LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY

Friday, October 26:

Whoopi Goldberg - THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

Related Articles