Broadway on TV: Cynthia Erivo, Cast of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, & More for the Week of January 27, 2020

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of January 27, 2020!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!

Monday, January 27

Cynthia Erivo - Jimmy Kimmel LIVE

Cast of Jagged Little Pill - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Tuesday, January 28

Cynthia Erivo - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Chrissy Metz - THE TALK

Thursday, January 30

Billy Porter - Tamron Hall

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





