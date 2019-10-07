Broadway on TV: Ben Platt, Megan Hilty & More for Week of October 7, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 7, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ben Platt, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, October 7
Ben Platt - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Titus Burgess - A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH
Kristin Chenoweth - THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW
Tuesday, October 8
Andrew Scott - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert
Josh Groban - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Megan Hilty - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Jessie Mueller - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Thursday, October 10
Sam Rockwell - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers
Sara Bareilles - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden
Friday, October 11
Julie Andrews - GOOD MORNING AMERICA
