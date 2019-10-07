Broadway on TV
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

Broadway on TV: Ben Platt, Megan Hilty & More for Week of October 7, 2019

Article Pixel Oct. 7, 2019  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 7, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ben Platt, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, October 7

Ben Platt - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Titus Burgess - A LITTLE LATE WITH LILLY SINGH

Kristin Chenoweth - THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

Tuesday, October 8

Andrew Scott - THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert

Josh Groban - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Megan Hilty - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Jessie Mueller - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Thursday, October 10

Sam Rockwell - LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers

Sara Bareilles - THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden

Friday, October 11

Julie Andrews - GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!



Related Articles

From This Author TV News Desk

  • The CW Announces Cast Additions for Season Two of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO
  • GRAMMY Museum Announces Launch Of GRAMMY Camp Miami
  • Broadway on TV: Ben Platt, Megan Hilty & More for Week of October 7, 2019
  • Dr. Martens Music & Film Series Kicks-Off With Rising R&B Star PJ