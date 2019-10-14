Broadway on TV: Ben Platt, Julie Andrews & More for Week of October 14, 2019

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 14, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ben Platt, Julie Andrews, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, October 14

Derren Brown - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Tuesday, October 15

Ben Platt - THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Julie Andrews - TODAY

Wednesday, October 16

Ben Platt - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE

Friday, October 18

Julie Andrews - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN







