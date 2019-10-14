Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Ben Platt, Julie Andrews & More for Week of October 14, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of October 14, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Ben Platt, Julie Andrews, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, October 14
Derren Brown - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Tuesday, October 15
Ben Platt - THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Julie Andrews - TODAY
Wednesday, October 16
Ben Platt - WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE
Friday, October 18
Julie Andrews - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!