Broadway on TV: Aaron Tveit, Ben Platt & More for the Week of March 2, 2020

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of March 2, 2020!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Aaron Tveit, Ben Platt, and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and have a laugh or two!

Monday, March 2

Aaron Tveit - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Dan Stevens - TODAY

Tuesday, March 3

Leslie Odom Jr. - THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW

Thursday, March 5

Ben Platt - TODAY

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!





Related Articles