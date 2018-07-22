Broadway at the Cabaret: LEGALLY BLONDE, Mike Wartella, Susie Mosher & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, July 22 - July 28, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Legally Blonde: The Search for Elle Woods - Reunion Concert!

July 23 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

Omigod you guys! The girls are getting back together! In Summer 2008, Legally Blonde: The Musical - The Search For Elle Woods premiered on MTV and took the Broadway world by storm. Join the ladies of The Search For Elle Woods as they reunite at Feinstein's/54 Below for the first time and celebrate 10 years of friendship, pink, and perfection! Featuring Rhiannon Hansen, Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Nobody Loves You), Natalie Lander (ABC's The Middle), Cassie Okenka (School Of Rock, Wicked)- 9:30pm Performance Only, Rachel Potter (FOX's The X Factor, The Addams Family), Libby Servais (Wicked, Lysistrata Jones), Cassie Silva (Matilda, Rock Of Ages), and Lauren Zakrin (Cruel Intentions: The Musical, The Great Comet).

Susie Mosher

July 24 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS!

Susie Mosher grew up in San Diego, CA, landed her first professional acting job as the youngest cast member in The Old Globe's West Coast Premiere of Godspell, and has been thrilling audiences on both coasts with her own brand of heartfelt observation and fearless improv ever since. In the 80's, Susie teamed up with San Diego friends Steve Gunderson, Melinda Gilb & Bryan Scott, originating the role of "Dee Dee" in Suds: The Rocking Sixties Musical Soap Opera. Suds broke box office records in San Diego, followed by an Off-Broadway production, and has become a staple of regional theaters nationwide. Soon after, Susie rejoined Gunderson, Gilb & Lillias White; appearing in the original cast of the Off-Broadway hit Back to Bacharach & David, directed by another San Diego pal, Kathy Najimy. Throughout her career, Susie has worked steadily in film and TV, including guest roles on Beverly Hills 90210, VERONICA'S CLOSET, THREE SISTERS, SNOOPS, WITHOUT A TRACE, NURSE JACKIE, HBO's IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK 2 (opposite Vanessa Redgrave) and a recurring role on Showtime's THE L WORD. Susie has appeared in numerous films including THE WEDDING PLANNER, LOST SOULS, VIEW FROM THE TOP, IT'S PAT and recently starred in the popular gay comedy BEAR CITY 2: THE PROPOSAL.

Mike Wartella feat. The Skivvies and more!

July 24 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS!

Broadway's Mike Wartella returns to Feinstein's/54 Below for a night of rock and roll, original music, and Broadway favorites reimagined. Mike, who is a singer/songwriter at heart, will fill the evening with brand new original music straight from his new debut solo album, as well as some old Broadway favorites done with a folk/rock twist. As a Broadway veteran, Mike has been seen playing children in Tuck Everlasting, Wicked, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. His powerful, edgy voice, hardly matches his youthful type, so Mike is taking to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage to lead you through an evening, much closer to his grown up rocker roots, that will be sure to thrill and entertain. From his folk covers of "Pure Imagination" and "She Used to be Mine," to his high-octane covers of "Midnight Radio" and "Lover You Should've Come Over", this is a show you won't want to miss!

Linda Eder

July 26 - 28 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

Linda Eder, enduring star and Theatre World Award winner for Jekyll & Hyde, gloriously returns to Feinstein's/54 Below with a showcase of her celebrated and versatile talent. This beloved vocalist has sold out stages worldwide, including our own. By popular demand, Linda will bring her powerhouse voice back to our intimate venue for a very special engagement, singing from her latest solo album If You See Me. Featuring highlights from her eighteen albums, musical theatre career, and beyond, this is a night of lush melodies and sensational songs like you've never heard them before, interpreted by a once in a generation talent.

54 Sings The Beatles

July 27 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS!

John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The Fab Four. The most famous musical singing group the world has ever known. They didn't just define a generation, they were an epoch all by themselves. Their music might have been born in the 1960s but it continues to be an essential part of our culture today. At Feinstein's/54 Below, we will celebrate their greatest hits, with today's greatest Broadway and nightclub stars singing their iconic songs. From "I Want to Hold Your Hand," to "All My Loving," and from "Yesterday" to "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" - and from "Can't Buy Me Love," to "Norwegian Wood," Eleanor Rigby," Nowhere Man," "We Can Work It Out," and so many more incredible top ten hits. This isn't just nostalgia, it's music written with elegance and beauty, and lyrics written with keen understanding, wit, and style. They were The Beatles. Hear their music live, in concert, once again. For one night only, 54 Sings The Beatles! Featuring Carole J.Bufford ("An Earthier, More Acerbic, 21st Century Barbra Streisand" - NY Times), Stephen DeRosa (Eddie Cantor in "Boardwalk Empire"), Cooper Grodin (The Phantom in National Tour of Phantom of the Opera), and Mia Gerachis (Lucy in Jekyll & Hyde opposite Constantine Maroulis).







