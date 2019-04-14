Broadway at the Cabaret: Jarrod Spector, Derek Klena, Pronoun Showdown & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, April 14 - 20, 2019. Come hear the music play!

The Best of Pronoun Showdown

April 14 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Back by popular demand! On the one year anniversary of the first Pronoun Showdown, join us as we revisit some of our favorite performances from the first year! Find out what happens when you reverse all of the pronouns in some of Broadway's most famous songs! You can expect to see songs and cast members from previous concerts, as well as some epic surprises!

54 Celebrates the Muppets

April 15 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

For over 60 years, the Muppets have been entertaining the world through laughter, learning, love - and lots of music. Join some of Broadway and comedy's brightest stars in a celebration of the songs they've brought us and the stories they've told us - those most sensational, inspirational, celebrational, muppetational Muppets! Performers include Brittain Ashford (The Great Comet, Drama Club), Alex Gibson (Octet, The Great Comet), Emily Koch (Waitress, Wicked), Alexis Molnar (Rise, Dear Evan Hansen), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Peter Pan Live), Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart, Puffs), and more!

Jarrod Spector: (con)artist

April 15 at Sony Hall - BUY TICKETS

Jarrod Spector's (con)artist takes you backstage of a life and career marked by his unique ability to inhabit the soul and spirit of performers from all genres of music. (con)artist features a catalogue of songs from some of America's most iconic entertainers, all while illuminating Spector's journey from a 6-year-old Star Search sensation channeling Bobby Darin to a theatrical career built on transforming into legendary rock stars, including Frankie Valli and Sonny Bono. In this one-night-only event, Spector shows us how he does it, and reveals what remains when the curtain comes down. Spector will be joined by guests Kelli Barrett and Andrew Rannells.

Derek Klena

April 19 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Broadway favorite Derek Klena brings his solo show to Feinstein's/54 Below! Join Derek as he takes a look back on the roles, moments, and people that have shaped his life and career during his eight years in New York City. Audiences can expect stories from his childhood in Southern California, from his early experiences on reality television as well as backstage tales and beloved songs from his star turns in Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, and the upcoming Jagged Little Pill. You won't want to miss your chance to experience this intimate musical evening with one of Broadway's most beloved rising stars!

54 Sings ABBA

April 20 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

We have a dream. A song to sing. And we know you do too, so take a chance on 54 Sings ABBA! Come join some of Broadway's favorites as they sing through your ABBA favorites like "Dancing Queen," "That's Me," "Summer Night City," and "Mamma Mia." Performers include Zach Adkins (Anastasia), Catherine Charlebois (Wicked), Robby Clater (Pretty Woman), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Becca Lee (The Prom), Storm Lever (Summer), Michael Ryan (Newsies), Anthony Sagaria (American Psycho), Jonalyn Saxer (Mean Girls), Emerson Steele (Violet), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls) and more!





