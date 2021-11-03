Broadway and West End Star Kerry Ellis To Release Her Autobiography This Summer

Kerry Ellis: BUMPKIN TO BROADWAY is a touching reflection into the career so far of a West End and Broadway star, who first amazed audiences as the first British lead in multi-award winning musical WICKED and has gone onto to perform around the world and partner with an icon in music history.

Fans of not only musical theatre will enjoy this thorough and humble insight into the life and career of one of the UK's most established performers and recording artists Kerry Ellis.

Kerry Ellis has fast become recognised as the leading lady of West End musicals from her starring roles in London and on Broadway. She has also achieved chart-topping success as a recording artist signed to Universal Decca and has gone onto release six solo recordings in so far including her acclaimed debut album ANTHEMS which featured guest musicians from iconic bands Queen, Foo Fighters and The Darkness.

Kerry Ellis: BUMPKIN TO BROADWAY is to be released in hardback in the UK 12th NOVEMBER 2021 and is published by Playdead Press. It will be available online and in bookshops.

When looking at Kerry's career it is difficult to pick out what may be considered the defining moment, as there are so many unique and impressive experiences to choose from. From making her West End debut in MY FAIR LADY to originating the role of Meat in WE WILL ROCK YOU and going on to perform in lead roles in lead roles in LES MISERABLES, OLIVER! and CATS, Kerry was also notably the first British actor to play the lead of Elphaba in history making WICKED replacing Idina Menzel and performing on both the West End and Broadway. In fact she was named the favourite West End Elphaba in a public vote organised by Whatsonstage in 2013.

Kerry has also performed in national tours and concert productions of other renowned musicals but this is just her stage career. In 2010, Kerry released her acclaimed album ANTHEMS, produced by Brian May and introducing her to whole new audiences. After extensive touring with Brian May including the release of a live album, in 2017 GOLDEN DAYS was released as the first full studio recorded album of Ellis and May as a duo and featured original songs written both the duo together. Brian May needs little introduction as the guitarist of Queen, the rock and roll hall of fame member has dominated popular music for almost 50 years and it is perhaps his belief in Kerry and continuing desire to work with her that is testament to what a unique and special talent, Kerry is.

Ellis has performed all over the world singing in some of the most beautiful places imaginable and with some of the most legendary performers possible. From Buckingham Palace with Queen, Proms in the Park, the Olivier Awards with Barry Manilow, the Royal Albert Hall with Kristen Chenoweth, the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland to as far off as the Shanghai's culture Square; the list goes on and does not cease to exist.

Kerry Ellis: BUMPKIN TO BROADWAY brings all of this to life, first hand and in beautiful and inspiring detail starting with her early life and finishing by looking at times ahead. As the prologue begins describing her performance with Brian May in the Verona Arena, a roman amphitheatre that could fit up to 30,000 citizens in ancient times, Kerry Ellis: BUMPKIN TO BROADWAY shares these experiences for the first time in a truly humbling manner that often is a privilege to read.

This book is not just for fans of musical theatre; it will be enjoyed by fellow actors and other members of the industry but further than this Kerry Ellis: BUMPKIN TO BROADWAY will be loved by anyone who enjoys live performance.