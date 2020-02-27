Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by TodayTix: February 27, 2020
BroadwayWorld's Weekly Buying Guide is powered by TodayTix, the app for theater tickets.
TOP SHOWS OF THE WEEK:
1. Wicked
2. Mean Girls
3. The Inheritance
4. The Book of Mormon
5. Jagged Little Pill
6. Beetlejuice
7. Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
8. To Kill a Mockingbird
9. West Side Story
10. Dear Evan Hansen
WHEN TO BUY:
(Which days this week are best to buy)
Friday
(2/28)
The Book of Mormon
Wicked
The Inheritance
Mean Girls
Jagged Little Pill
Saturday
(2/29)
The Inheritance
Jagged Little Pill
Wicked
Mean Girls
Sunday
(3/1)
The Inheritance
The Book of Mormon
Wicked
To Kill a Mockingbird
Beetlejuice
Mean Girls
Monday
(3/2)
Tuesday
(3/3)
Beetlejuice
Jagged Little Pill
Mean Girls
Dear Evan Hansen
The Book of Mormon
Wicked
West Side Story
To Kill a Mockingbird
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Wednesday
(3/4)
Beetlejuice
West Side Story
Mean Girls
The Inheritance
Dear Evan Hansen
The Book of Mormon
Jagged Little Pill
Wicked
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Thursday
(3/5)
Beetlejuice
Jagged Little Pill
Wicked
Mean Girls
The Inheritance
The Book of Mormon
To Kill a Mockingbird
Dear Evan Hansen
West Side Story
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
WHAT'S PLAYING WHERE:
(Click show titles to buy tickets to your favorites!)
AIN'T TOO PROUD- Imperial Theatre (249 W. 45th St.)
A SOLDIER'S PLAY - American Airlines Theatre (227 West 42nd Street)
ALADDIN- New Amsterdam Theatre (214 W. 42nd St.)
BEETLEJUICE- Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway)
THE BOOK OF MORMON- Eugene O'Neill Theatre (230 W. 49th St.)
CHICAGO- Ambassador Theatre (215 W. 49th St.)
COME FROM AWAY- Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St.)
COMPANY - Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN- Music Box Theatre (239 W. 45th St.)
DIANA - Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street)
FROZEN- St. James Theatre (246 W. 44th St.)
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY - Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street)
HADESTOWN- Walter Kerr Theatre (219 W. 48th St.)
HAMILTON- Richard Rodgers Theatre (226 West 46th St.)
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD- Lyric Theatre (213 W. 42nd St.)
THE INHERITANCE- Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street)
JAGGED LITTLE PILL- Broadhurst Theatre (235 West 44th Street)
THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street)
THE LION KING- Minskoff Theatre (200 W. 45th St.)
MEAN GIRLS- August Wilson Theatre (245 W. 52nd St.)
THE MINUTES - Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street)
MOULIN ROUGE- Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 W. 45th St.)
MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON- Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA- Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th St.)
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL- Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street)
SIX - Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street)
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD- Shubert Theatre (225 W. 44th St.)
WEST SIDE STORY- Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway)
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Booth Theatre (222 West 45th Street)
WICKED - Gershwin Theatre (222 W. 51st St.)
