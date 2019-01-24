Broadway Veteran Merwin Goldsmith Passes Away at 81

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that veteran actor of stage and screen, Merwin Goldsmith, passed away on Monday, January 21, in his New York City home. He was 81 years old.

Goldsmith was born on August 7, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan.

Goldsmith made his Broadway debut in 1970 in Minnie's Boys. His other Broadway credits included: Ain't Broadway Grand, Grand Hotel, Me and My Girl, Slab Boys, The 1940's Radio Hour, Dirty Linen & New-Found-Land, Rex, Trelawny of the "Wells", Chemin de Fer, and The Visit.

