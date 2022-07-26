Broadway Veteran David McDonald Passes Away at 63

Click Here for More on Obituaries

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Broadway veteran David McDonald, who passed away on July 13, 2022 at the age of 63 followinga heart attack.

A memorial tribute will be held on Sunday, July 31 at 10:30am at Riverside Memorial Chapel. All are welcome to attend the musical tribute.

His many Broadway credits included Les Miserables, Side Show, Mamma Mia!, Bye Bye Birdie, Memphis, and most recently, Doctor Zhivago. McDonald also appeared in the first national tour of Kinky Boots and regionally at the Old Globe Theatre, La Jolla Playhouse, the John W. Engeman Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, and many more.