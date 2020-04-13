Broadway To Support Light It Blue Campaign Weekly
After participating in the Light It Blue campaign last week, Broadway theatres will continue to take part in this national show of support and deep gratitude for the health care heroes, first responders, essential workers, and all who are on the front lines of the current COVID-19 crisis every day.
Those theatres with remote access to their marquees and digital billboards will now dim lights and activate digital marquees with messages of encouragement every Thursday from 8 PM to 8:15 PM.
The #LightItBlue campaign, organized by volunteers from the entertainment and events industry, has lined up more than 100 major landmarks and electronic signs across NYC and the rest of the U.S. The campaign invites businesses and venues across the country to simultaneously turn blue in support of the front line staff and essential workers who are confronting the virus in hospitals, grocery stores, and other essential businesses throughout the U.S. and reminds the public to stay at home and save lives.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to the New York Times, the one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' which was to be streamed to raise mon... (read more)
VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On! Continues with JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR- Watch Now!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with Jesus Christ Superstar Live Stage Show starring Tim Minchin, Mel C and Chris Moyl... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Creates Virtual 'Hosanna' Choir, With John Legend, Brandon Victor Dixon, and More!
Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged fans to sing along with Hosanna, from Jesus Christ Superstar, when he played the song on his Twitter recently. Now, Web... (read more)
First Listen: Kristin Chenoweth Sings from Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING Parody Musical!
Everyone is watching it. Stars are tweeting about it. Now, the show that has rapt audiences at home is musicalized! That's right, the Netflix phenomen... (read more)
Disney on Broadway Benefit Musicians Release Open Letter; Petition Own Union
The Musical Director for the concert, Jim Abbott, has now released an open letter along with a petition - to his own union signed by all of the membe... (read more)
WATCH: SATURDAY NIGHT SEDER Benefit Featuring Ben Platt, Idina Menzel and More!
Watch 'Saturday Night Seder' a virtual Passover Seder to benefit COVID-19 first responders!... (read more)