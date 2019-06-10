Broadway Stars React to This Year's Tony Awards!
Broadway's best can't stop talking about Broadway's biggest night! Social media has been buzzing with excitement from last night's Tony Awards, and some of your favorite theatre stars were getting in on the act. Check out what the stars had to say from winner Stephanie J. Block, legend Bebe Neuwirth, nominee Alex Brightman, Billy Porter, Jordan Roth, presenter Jesse Tyler Ferguson and more!
To my @TheCherShow family... I truly love you guys. @TealWicks @micaeladiamond_ , we are ONE! I lost my place (and a bit of my mind) up there tonight when giving my speech, but please know my heart is yours and I am so grateful for/ to you guys. ?? Thank you.- Stephanie J. Block (@StephanieJBlock) June 10, 2019
The Opening number @TheTonyAwards was absolutely wonderful?So in the spirit of "Great minds think alike", "More is more", and "It's always a good time to watch the fabulous @MsHarrietHarris perform" - This, by the brilliant @MrJoeKeenan ...- Bebe Neuwirth (@BebeNeuwirth) June 10, 2019
In my humble opinion, @JKCorden is the perfect host for @TheTonyAwards. Irreverent. Genuinely hysterical. But most of all, he understands the THING. He gets what we do 8-times a week. And his appreciation for it explodes out of his skin. Thanks, James. Wonderful night. Bravo.- Alex Brightman (@ABrightMonster) June 10, 2019
Hunties, the Tony Awards just got gayer! ??? Thank you to @KinkyBootsBway and @scenerybags for hooking me up with this curtain. #pride #broadway. ?- Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) June 10, 2019
For this year's #TonyAwards look, I took inspiration from @Hadestown, a show that took hold of my heart in the first 2 seconds of the first rehearsal I ever saw. So much of this piece has buried itself deep within me, but the lines that I keep returning to... pic.twitter.com/LyPdN4HYUR- Jordan Roth (@Jordan_Roth) June 9, 2019
Grinned from ear to ear all during last night's Tonys, when I wasn't crying from the incredible speeches.- Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 10, 2019
Bravo, @JKCorden for a great year.
We collaborate in the theater.
EVERY Tony Awards is an MCU level crossover event.
To watch the way we come together is so stunning.
There was a moment last night where I looked around at everyone in their different show costumes and said out loud to Alex Brightman "this feels like the adult @JimmyAwards".- Stephanie Styles (@StefunnyStyles) June 10, 2019
thank you American Theatre Wing for recognizing a powerful story with proper representation and people who have a genuine love for a genuine message and ART. congratulations @hadestown. i'm coming. wait for me. ♥?- rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) June 10, 2019
#ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER #ALISTROKER @ALISTROKER to all disabled kids everywhere. Our hero won her Tony pic.twitter.com/MekaVFQmF7- Ana Villafañe (@aanavee) June 10, 2019
All I can think of is how much our mom would have lost her mind knowing that you just won your first Tony Award for playing her one her all time favorite strong female characters in literature. She, much like me, is so damn proud of you @celiakb! ?#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/zwZ9CNp3aa- Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) June 10, 2019
Is there video of @bstokesmitchell's intro into the In Memoriam section of @TheTonyAwards? The sound was so bad at Radio City I couldn't hear much of anything that was said throughout the whole evening, let alone THE reason I was there - @MarinMazzie- Jason Danieley (@JasonDanieley) June 10, 2019
On behalf of theater geeks everywhere, I salute you @jamescorden!- Joe Iconis (@MrJoeIconis) June 10, 2019
Thanks for the shoutout and kind words. You are a stand-up gent. Next time you're in town come catch @BeMoreChill !!! https://t.co/ELlag4BjXE
A few hours before the guy on the left became a Tony Award winner! Very proud of you @JustinMikita! pic.twitter.com/GsdD4YAhXU- Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) June 10, 2019
Couldn't agree more! Kudos to a great show and wonderful composer! https://t.co/EyITFdwkPT- Josh Groban (@joshgroban) June 10, 2019
Guys, @AlexBoniello is a Tony winning producer now. So ridiculously happy for my friends tonight. @hadestown #magic- Matt Doyle (@MattfDoyle) June 10, 2019
Still crying in this audience after watching @ALISTROKER win ten minutes ago. Can't pull it together. What an incredible person, an incredible moment.- Alex Wyse (@alexwyse) June 10, 2019
We can all breathe easier now that we live in a world where @StephanieJBlock & @celiakb are both Tony winners. They are tremendous humans onstage and off and have deserved this for quite some time. Congrats ladies! I am beyond overjoyed for you both!- Rory O'Malley (@RoryOMalley) June 10, 2019