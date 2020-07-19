'Broadway Sings For Joe Kennedy III' Concert Postponed After Stars Drop Out Due to Backlash

A previously announced fundraising concert was announced for Joe Kennedy III, which was set to feature Broadway stars including Sara Bareilles, Kelli O'Hara, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alli Mauzey, Dee Roscioli, Solea Pfeiffer, and more.

Joe Kennedy III, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, is running against Ed Markey for a seat on the senate of Massachusetts.

Following the announcement of the concert, participants received backlash from fans on Twitter for supporting Kennedy, causing many of the stars to drop out, including O'Hara, Pfeiffer, Feldman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The concert has since been postponed "until further notice."

The Kennedy campaign has released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the cyber-bullying so many of our event participants were subjected to. The toxic nature of political Twitter is nothing new, but the level of vitriol Senator Markey and his supporters have unleashed during this campaign is unprecedented. This is a huge part of the reason Joe decided to challenge a 47-year incumbent in the first place. Because he understands how sick and tired people are of this kind of politics. At the end of the day, this is a race between two progressive Democrats from Massachusetts. We should be able to engage in a spirited debate about who is the best leader for this moment without tearing down the other team."

Read some of the tweets from stars who dropped out of the concert below:

I am no longer a part of the Joe Kennedy fundraiser, and so grateful to be a part of a generation that pushes each other to use their platform in a way that aligns is with their values. I hear you guys loud and clear. Thank you, thank you, thank you. a??i?? - Solea Pfeiffer (@SoleaPfeiffer) July 17, 2020

I'm not part of this fundraiser. Just FYI. But I DO love all this passionate back and forth about who we vote for and and why we vote for them. - Kelli O'Hara (@kelliohara) July 17, 2020

George Salazar also tweeted, applauding those who dropped out:

We cannot let one of the co-authors of the Green New Deal lose his seat. Especially as artists. To be able to make a comfortable living as an artist is a rarity and we must remember just how difficult life can be for other people. And we must fight for them, not against them. - George Salazar (@georgesalazar) July 17, 2020

Kennedy is handsome, he's charming, but trading a progressive senator with a hedge fund baby face is not the move. Especially right now. You feel me? - George Salazar (@georgesalazar) July 17, 2020

