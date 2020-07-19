Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

'Broadway Sings For Joe Kennedy III' Concert Postponed After Stars Drop Out Due to Backlash

A previously announced fundraising concert was announced for Joe Kennedy III, which was set to feature Broadway stars including Sara Bareilles, Kelli O'Hara, Andrew Barth Feldman, Alli Mauzey, Dee Roscioli, Solea Pfeiffer, and more.

Joe Kennedy III, grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, is running against Ed Markey for a seat on the senate of Massachusetts.

Following the announcement of the concert, participants received backlash from fans on Twitter for supporting Kennedy, causing many of the stars to drop out, including O'Hara, Pfeiffer, Feldman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

The concert has since been postponed "until further notice."

The Kennedy campaign has released the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by the cyber-bullying so many of our event participants were subjected to. The toxic nature of political Twitter is nothing new, but the level of vitriol Senator Markey and his supporters have unleashed during this campaign is unprecedented. This is a huge part of the reason Joe decided to challenge a 47-year incumbent in the first place. Because he understands how sick and tired people are of this kind of politics. At the end of the day, this is a race between two progressive Democrats from Massachusetts. We should be able to engage in a spirited debate about who is the best leader for this moment without tearing down the other team."

Read some of the tweets from stars who dropped out of the concert below:

George Salazar also tweeted, applauding those who dropped out:


