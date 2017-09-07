Broadway Sessions Returns with CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cast Tonight

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano. This Thursday night, September 7th, Broadway Sessions returns from summer hiatus with cast members from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and more.



Charlie cast members scheduled to perform include Tony award winner John Rubinstein, Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman, Trista Dollison, Michael Wartella, F. Michael Haynie, Stephanie Gibson, Emma Pfaeffle, Ryan Sell, Cory Lingner, Stephen Carrasco, Elliot Mattox and more

The evening will also feature performances by vocalists Nikisha Williams and Brittany Dorazio

Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made online www.broadwaysessions.net

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net.

Photo credit: KennyHolcombDesigns

