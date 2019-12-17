Broadway Sessions Presents Annual ALL-STAR HOLIDAY SHOW This Thursday

This Thursday night, December 19th, Broadway Sessions offers up it's annual All Star Holiday Show. Broadway Sessions alumni will reunite for an evening of holiday music, magic, laughs and love.

Performers schedule to appear include Paige Davis (Chicago, Trading Spaces), Jewelle Blackman (Hadestown), Natalie Charles Ellis (Beetlejuice), Max Chernin (Sunday in The Park), Rhaamel Burke (King Kong), Hernando Umana (School of Rock), Tregoney Shepherd (Les Mis, Wicked), Asmeret Ghebrimichael (Dreamgirls), Nicole Vanessa Ortiz (Smokey Joe's Cafe), Riza Takahashi (Mean Girls), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls)Jessica Juanich (Bat Out oF Hell), Imari Hardon (Avenue Q), Avery Smith (Beautiful), Colleen Harris (Songs At The New World), Robert Mantavo (Radio City), Eric Sebek (Radio City). Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), The Honey Taps (Tap Dance Goddesses) and so much more!!!!



BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (B'way Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

For Reservations please go to www.broadwaysessions.net





