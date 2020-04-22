Broadway Sessions Goes Digital Tomorrow Night!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

During this time of quarantine, Broadway Sessions will be offering digital programming on Thursday evenings through Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/bwaysession . Show will go live at 8:30pm.

This Thursday night, April 23rd, a roster of Broadway favorites will share their go to audition songs and stories from "inside the room". Some hilarious, some horrifying some triumphant, all EPIC!

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.





