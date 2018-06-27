Broadway Sessions Celebrates 10 Years This Thursday!

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway guest each week. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida and Footloose) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, June 28th, Broadway Sessions will celebrate 10 years of being Broadway's favorite night out with an anniversary super show! Themed, Broadway Sessions: Greatest Hits, Broadway Sessions guests will return to recreate some of the series most memorable musical moments.

Guests scheduled to perform include Paige Davis (Chicago, Trading Spaces), Kevin Chamberlin (Wicked, 3X Tony nominee), Saycon Sengbloh (Tony nominee), Nick Adams (Priscilla), Ciara Renee (Pippin, Big Fish), Ellen Harvey (Present Laughter), Adinah Alexander (Wicked, Kinky Boots), Jeremy Stolle (Phantom), Katie Thompson (Giant), Colton Ryan (Dear Evan Hansen), Zurin Villanueva (Mean Girls), F. Michael Haynie (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots, Something Rotten), Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful, Great Comet), Jen Perry (Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!), Alex Grayson (A Bronx Tale), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill), Erica Lustig (NYMF Sensation winner), Finn Douglas (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Tracy McDowell (Motown, Rent), Ben Crawford (Phantom), Kelvin Moon Loh (Spongebob Squarepants), Jed Resnick (Ave. Q), Bre Jackson (The Color Purple) Imari Hardon (Ave. Q), creator and host Ben Cameron, vocalist Isabelle Kruse and more surprises! (Guests subject to change)

Broadway Sessions debuted in June of 2008 at midtown gay bar, Therapy. After 2.5 years Broadway Sessions moved to the HA! Comedy Club for 1.5 years before settling in at it's current home, The Laurie Beechman Theatre.

The evening will feature guest musical direction by Drew Wutke and boasts an early start time this week, w/ doors at 9:30pm and showtime 10:30pm.

Following the anniversary show, Broadway Sessions will go on summer hiatus til September.

Broadway Sessions takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at www.bencameron.nyc Doors open at 10pm for pre show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $20 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions. www.BroadwaySessions.net.

