Broadway Rewind: Watch Full Scenes from LOVEMUSIK on Broadway!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind with LoveMusik, a musical which ran on Broadway for just over a month in 2007. LoveMusik is a musical written by Alfred Uhry, using a selection of music by Kurt Weill. The story explores the romance and lives of Kurt Weill and Lotte Lenya, based on Speak Low (When You Speak Love): The Letters of Kurt Weill and Lotte Lenya. Uhry and Prince worked on LoveMusik for four years to develop it into a stage work. The story spans over 25 years, from the first meeting of Lenya and Weill as struggling young artists, to their popularity in Europe and America, to Weill's death from a heart attack at age 50. The Broadway production ran at the Biltmore Theatre (now the Samuel J. Friedman), starring Michael Cerveris and Donna Murphy.

Check out original scenes from the musical below!





Related Articles