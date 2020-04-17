Broadway Rewind: THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Shows Off All the Way to Broadway

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge says, 'This episode of Broadway Rewind features a heart, a hustler and a hoofer.' We give you a sneak peek at the Broadway musical 'The Drowsy Chaperone', which welcomed back to Broadway, Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and introduced us all to Bob Martin as Man in Chair. We also met the cast of Mark St. Germain's play, 'The God Committee', but the episode starts at the opening night of Roundabout's production of Joe Orton's comedy 'Entertaining Mr. Sloane' which featured a stellar cast including Chris Carmack, Alex Baldwin and the late great Jan Maxwell, whom Richard Ridge says, 'was one of the greatest actresses of her generation'.

The episode closes out at a rehearsal for one of Broadway's zaniest musicals, 'The Drowsy Chaperone', starring Tony award winner Sutton Foster. It was directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw. The late great Georgia Engel, who we all know from The Mary Tyler Moore Show, played the somewhat dotty Mrs. Tottendale, and she not only displayed her knack for comedy but also her ukulele and spitting skills. She told Richard Ridge, 'It's my first time ever getting to create a role on Broadway that's being tailored just for me.' You will also recognize so many of your favorites in this cast including co-creator Bob Martin, Danny Burstein, Beth Leavel, Edward Hibbert, Troy Britton Johnson, Eddie Korbich, Lenny Wolpe and Garth and Jason Kravits.





