Broadway Rewind: HANDS ON A HARDBODY Arrives on Broadway in 2013

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2013, when Hands on a Hardbody opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. The cast included Keith Carradine, Hunter Foster, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Keala Settle, Allison Case, and Dale Soules. For ten hard-luck Texans, a new lease on life is so close they can touch it. Under a scorching sun for days on end, armed with nothing but hope, humor and ambition, they'll fight to keep at least one hand on a brand new truck in order to win it. In the hilarious, hard-fought contest that is HANDS ON A HARDBODY only one winner can drive away with the American Dream.

Go inside opening night below!

Related Articles