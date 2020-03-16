Broadway Rewind: GREASE Is the Word on Opening Night in 2007!

As Broadway braces for a month of darkness, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until April 13. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

On August 19, 2007, Grease was the word for the third time in Broadway history. The revival opened at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre following a nation-wide search for its leading players on NBC's You're the One That I Want, throwing winners Laura Osnes and Max Crumm into the Broadway spotlight. The show, directed by Kathleen Marshall, went on to play for 554 performances.

"If you look closely at the show footage, you will see Moulin Rouge star Robyn Hurder as Marty," says BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Many Grease alumni from the stage and film were there to celebrate including Didi Conn, Barry Pearl, Marilu Henner and Ilene Kristen."

Watch below as we flash back to opening night in 2007 and also an inside look at two other shows from that season: Dividing The Estate and The Ritz.





