Broadway Rewind: DAMES AT SEA Taps All the Way to Broadway

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2015, when Dames at Sea was getting ready to arrive on Broadway. The musical opened on October 22 at the Helen Hayes Theatre, where it ran for 85 performances. Directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner, it starred John Bolton, Mara Davi, Danny Gardner, Eloise Kropp, Lesli Margherita, and Cary Tedder.

Dames at Sea is a tap-happy gem of a show that celebrates the golden era of movie musicals with dazzling dances, spectacular songs and delightful dames! Ruby steps off a bus in Manhattan, and into her first Broadway show, but hours before the opening night curtain is to rise, the cast learns their theater is being demolished, so it is "all hands on deck" to find a stage to put on the show.

Below, watch as the cast gets ready for Broadway!

