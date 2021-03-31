Broadway Records and Black Theatre Coalition Call For Submissions For Black Writers Amplified

Broadway Records and Black Theatre Coalition are calling for submissions for Black Writers Amplified, a new album consisting entirely of new works by Black musical theatre writers, to be released in 2021.

Black Writers Amplified is a project to immediately take steps toward significantly increased representation of Black writers in musical theatre and hold the American Theatre accountable through the creation of a resource for artistic directors, producers and other theatre creators to find and support new voices and emerging Black talent.

The album will feature approximately two dozen tracks from established and emerging Black musical theatre writers. Each participating writer will contribute a never-before recorded composition from a musical theatre piece to be included on the album. Songs will be selected by a panel of experienced industry professionals. In addition to elevating the voices of black writers, the production of the album will also create opportunities for Black engineers, arrangers, orchestrators, musical directors, copyists, musical contractors and musicians, thus creating a platform for the entire Black theatrical music ecosystem.

Established and emerging Black musical theatre writers are encouraged to submit their new work for consideration. For more information and to upload materials, please go to www.BlackTheatreCoalition.org/black-writers-amplified . The deadline for submissions has now been extended to Monday May 17, 2021.

Frequently asked questions (FAQ) for submitting writers may be found at www.BroadwayRecords.com/black-writers-amplified-faq

Scheduled to be released in 2021, the Black Writers Amplified album will be made available to producers and artistic directors nation-wide. A portion of the proceeds from the album will be donated to Black Theatre Coalition to support their work in increasing representation of Black theatre professionals throughout the entire industry.