Broadway Producer Daryl Roth to Discuss Life and Work at NYPL for the Performing Arts

On Monday, November 6, at 6 p.m., the League of Professional Theatre Women (LPTW), dedicated to championing women in theatre since its inception and an authority at the forefront of the conversation about gender parity in American theatre for 35 years, is presenting 11-time Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth.

Roth, who holds the singular distinction of producing seven Pulitzer Prize-winning plays and has produced over 110 award-winning productions on and off Broadway and in London's West End, will be discussing her extensive life and work in the theatre with award-winning drama critic Linda Winer.

The event will take place in the Bruno Walter Auditorium of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts on 65th Street & Amsterdam Avenue. Admission is free, seats are available on a first-come-first-seated basis. Doors open at 5:30PM, and it is recommended that members of the public arrive at the Bruno Walter Auditorium by 5PM to secure a seat.

"We are thrilled that Daryl Roth, responsible for so much exceptional work on and off Broadway and in the West End, with multiple awards and with a reputation of being the most philanthropic producer in the business, and proud Co-Chair of the LPTW's Advisory Committee, will be interviewed by Award-Winning Drama Critic Linda Winer for our next Oral History interview," says producer Betty Corwin. "It will, no doubt be an extraordinary conversation between two outstanding theatre women."

This project, now in its impressive 25th year, is produced by Betty Corwin and made possible by major support from the Edith Meiser Foundation covering interviews with such notables as Billie Allen, Mercedes Ruehl, Tyne Daly, Patti LuPone, Christine Ebersole , Kia Corthron, Donna Murphy, Frances McDormand, Laura Linney and many others. The ongoing Oral History Project chronicles and documents the contributions of significant theatre women in all fields. The interviews are videotaped and preserved for posterity in the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Daryl Roth (Producer) is honored to hold the singular distinction of producing seven Pulitzer Prize-winning plays: Anna in the Tropics; August: Osage County (2008 Tony Award); Clybourne Park (2012 Tony Award); How I Learned to Drive; Proof (2001 Tony Award); Edward Albee's Three Tall Women; and Wit.

The proud recipient of eleven Tony Awards and London's Olivier Award, her over 110 award winning productions both on and off Broadway include: The Tony and Olivier Award winning Kinky Boots (Broadway, U.S. Tour, London, Toronto, Australia); Bea Arthur on Broadway; Buyer and Cellar; Caroline, or Change; A Catered Affair; Closer Than Ever; The Crucible; Curtains; The Divine Sister; Driving Miss Daisy; The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia? (2002 Tony Award); Harlem Song; The Humans (2016 Tony Award); Paula Vogel's Indecent; A Little Night Music; Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore; The Normal Heart (2011 Tony Award); Old Wicked Songs; One Man, Two Guvnors; Our Lady of 121st Street; The Play About the Baby; A Raisin in the Sun (2014 Tony Award); Shuffle Along; Sunset Boulevard; The Tale of the Allergist's Wife; The Temperamentals; Thurgood; Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992; A View from the Bridge (2016 Tony); War Horse (2011 Tony Award); Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; Wiesenthal; The Year of Magical Thinking; and De La Guarda, which ran for 7 years as the inaugural production at the Daryl Roth Theatre, a landmark building in Manhattan's Union Square. Film credits include My Dog: An Unconditional Love Story a documentary exploring the relationships of well-known New Yorkers and their dogs.

Ms. Roth was recently named to Crain's 2017 50 Most Powerful Women in New York. She is a newly appointed member of the New York City Police Foundation Board of Trustees, a member of the Mayor's Theater Sub-district Council, and an Honorary Trustee for Lincoln Center Theatre, having served on the Board for 21 years. Honors include: the Lucille Lortel Lifetime Achievement Award; the Town Hall Friend of the Arts Award; The New Dramatists Outstanding Career Achievement Award; The Elly Award from the NY Women's Forum; The Order of the Golden Sphinx award from The Harvard Hasty Pudding Institute; New York Living Landmarks award; Humanitarian Award from the Women's Division and Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Broadway Association Visionary Leader Award; Family Equality Council Family Award; and the Live Out Loud Humanitarian Award. She is most proud to be inducted into the 2017 Theatre Hall of Fame. For more, visit www.DarylRothProductions.com.

Linda Winer was chief theatre critic for Newsday from 1987-2017. She has taught critical writing at Columbia University's School of the Arts since 1992 and hosted the "Women in Theatre" series on CUNY-TV from 2002 through 2007. She was chief theatre and dance critic for the Chicago Tribune from 1969-1980, a critic for the New York Daily News from 1980-1982 and USA Today from 1982-1987. Her criticism has won two first prizes from the American Society of Features Editors, two New York Newswomen's Club Front Page Awards, the New York Newspaper Guild's Page One Award. She teaches frequently at the Eugene O'Neill Center, has judged the Pulitzer Prize for drama nine times, five times as panel chair. She received the Distinguished Alumna Award from Northeastern Illinois University in 2013.

The League of Professional Theatre Women is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization which exists to champion women in theatre. For over 35 years, LPTW has been leading the gender parity conversation in the professional theatre, offering programming, events, and advocacy initiatives which provide visibility and opportunities for women. Since its founding, the League's membership has grown to 500+ members of theatre artists and practitioners of all backgrounds, across multiple disciplines, working in the commercial and non-profit sectors. To promote visibility and increase opportunities for female-identifying people in the field, LPTW spearheads events, public programming, advocacy projects, media and publications that celebrate industry luminaries, preserve the legacy of historic visionaries, raise awareness of the importance of nurturing women's voices, and shine a spotlight on the importance of striving for gender parity and of fostering a diversity of expression, both in the theatre world and world at large. In 2015, the LPTW issued its Women Count Report, a study of the hiring of women Off-Broadway over the course of five seasons. The findings in this widely-acclaimed study led to the LPTW Seal of Approval initiative, which awards theatres in the off-Broadway community that have achieved 50/50 gender parity or better in their seasons. To find out more, visit www.theatrewomen.org.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

