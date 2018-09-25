Broadway Lights Will Dim Tonight in Memory of Craig Zadan

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the lights of Broadway will dim tonight, September 25, at 6:45pm in memory of the late Craig Zadan.

Broadway's lights are being dimmed tonight at 6:45 PM in memory of producer Craig Zadan. pic.twitter.com/AHOc52Mxwp - Telecharge (@Telecharge) September 25, 2018

Award-winning producer, Craig Zadan, best known for his work on musicals of stage and screen (helping bring both back to the mainstream), passed away at age 69 on August 21.

According to a statement made by frequent Zadan collaborator, NBC Chairman, Bob Greenblatt, Zadan died from complications stemming from a recent shoulder replacement surgery.

Along with his producing partner, Neil Meron, Zadan's extensive career included works on the big and small screens, as well as the stage. Most notably, the team has produced NBC's annual live musicals including, The Sound of Music Live!, Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live!

Their motion picture credits include, the movie musical Hairspray, Footloose and the Oscar-winning Best Picture, Chicago.

The two have accrued an astounding 148 Emmy nominations, including honors for their television films Gypsy starring Bette Midler, Cinderella starring Whitney Houston and Brandy, Annie starring Kathy Bates, The Music Man starring Kristin Chenoweth and Matthew Broderick, a television remake of Steel Magnolias and the Golden Globe-nominated TV series SMASH.

Throughout their storied career, Zadan and Meron have earned a total of six Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, 17 Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, a Grammy Award, six GLAAD Awards, four NAACP Image Awards and two Tony Awards.

