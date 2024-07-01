FUNNY GIRL & More Lead Washington, DC's July 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for July 2024.

Funny Girl

Kennedy Center [Opera House] - June 25, 2024 through July 14, 2024

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

For tickets: click here.

Is God Is

Constellation Theatre Company - June 13, 2024 through July 14, 2024

In this fierce and funny drama, follow impassioned twin sisters as they go on an epic adventure across America to exact righteous revenge on the man who betrayed their family.

For tickets: click here.

Panti Bliss: If These Wigs Could Talk

Studio Theatre - June 26, 2024 through July 07, 2024

After a lifetime of accidental activism, far-fetched shenanigans and making a full-time show of herself, notorious drag queen Panti Bliss—the “Queen of Ireland”—is now taking a moment to question her purpose and place in this changing world. Expect salacious stories, impassioned polemics, and some seriously funny soul searching as Panti takes us from rural Mayo to London’s West End, where - along the way - the answer to her question presents itself where she least expects it.

For tickets: click here.

ha ha ha ha ha ha ha

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company - July 17, 2024 through August 03, 2024

This serious, important event was nominated for Edinburgh’s top prize for Best Comedy Show and named number one comedy show of the year by the ‘Guardian’, before being invited for a four-week, completely sold-out run at London’s Soho Theatre. Despite the seriousness of Julia’s intentions, the show was once more shortlisted for Most Outstanding Show at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival after another total sellout season. From there, it transferred directly to a four-week run at Soho Playhouse in New York City.

For tickets: click here.

American Psycho

Monumental Theatre Company - June 22, 2024 through July 15, 2024

Monumental Theatre Company presents Duncan Sheik's and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's American Psycho. Based on the electrifying novel by Bret Easton Ellis, the musical tells the story of Patrick Bateman, a young and handsome Wall Street banker with impeccable taste and unquenchable desires. Monumental’s American Psycho will be an immersive experience set in an 80's style nightclub, with the action of the show happening all around the audience. This show will have you on the edge of your seat.

For tickets: click here.

Back to the Future: The Musical

Kennedy Center [Opera House] - July 23, 2024 through August 11, 2024

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-traveling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr. Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

For tickets: click here.

The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence

Arena Stage - June 06, 2024 through July 14, 2024

Using its hallmark style of percussive dance-theater, Step Afrika!’s The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence tells the story of one of the largest movements of people in United States history, when millions of African American migrants moved from the rural South to the industrial North in the 1900s to escape Jim Crow, racial oppression, and lynchings. Inspired by Jacob Lawrence’s iconic 60-panel “The Migration Series” (1940-41), this signature work from the award-winning dance company uses the images, color palette, and motifs in the painting series to tell this astonishing story through pulsating rhythms and visually stunning movement.

For tickets: click here.

