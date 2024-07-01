DO YOU HEAR THE PEOPLE SING? & More Lead Los Angeles's July 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for July 2024.

Boublil and Schönberg’s Do You Hear the People Sing?

Hollywood Bowl - July 28, 2024 through July 28, 2024

The Tony Award-winning duo of lyricist Alain Boublil and composer Claude-Michel Schönberg crafted the songs for some of the biggest and most adored musicals in history: *Les Misérables*, *Miss Saigon*, *Martin Guerre*, *The Pirate Queen*, and *La Révolution Française*. An all-star cast of special guests pays tribute to beloved songs from across the legendary duo’s catalogue, like “Master of the House,” “I Dreamed a Dream,” “The American Dream,” and more.

For tickets: click here.

tiny father

Gil Cates Theater - June 12, 2024 through July 14, 2024

When a “friends with benefits” relationship unexpectedly results in the early arrival of a baby girl, Daniel must choose between being a biological parent or becoming a father. With the help of a no-nonsense night nurse, the new dad learns to navigate the protocols and frustrations of NICU life on his uncertain path to parenthood in this funny and heartfelt new play where growth is measured in more than grams.

For tickets: click here.

Peter Pan

Pantages Theatre - July 09, 2024 through July 28, 2024

This high-flying musical has been delighting audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse and directed by Emmy Award-winner Lonny Price. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of pixie dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I’m Flying”, “I Gotta Crow”, “I Won’t Grow Up” and “Neverland”. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

For tickets: click here.

The Ballad of Johnny and June

La Jolla Playhouse - May 28, 2024 through July 07, 2024

Country music royalty Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash remain to this day one of the most famous couples of the 20th Century. Created with the support of the family and told through the eyes of their son John Carter Cash, this new musical covers it all: their childhoods, their 1956 meeting at the Grand Ole Opry, the storied on-stage proposal in 1968, and the soaring highs and whiplash lows of fame, life on the road, addiction, arrests, controversies, marriage, family and devotion.

For tickets: click here.

Reefer Madness: The Musical in LA

The Whitley - May 30, 2024 through July 21, 2024

Step into the uproarious world of Reefer Madness, the award-winning stage musical re-imagined for a new generation. Directed by Spencer Liff and produced by the original creative team in partnership with the original stars, this 90-minute immersive experience combines outrageous comedy with Broadway-caliber singing and dancing. Break out your fedora and feather boa for high notes and high times! It’s an unforgettable night of retro entertainment on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, followed by the exclusive after-party at the Reefer Den where cocktails and munchies await. Get your tickets today for Reefer Madness in Los Angeles! Doors open for dinner/drinks 2 hours prior to curtain.

For tickets: click here.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

5-Star Theatricals - July 19, 2024 through July 28, 2024

The final collaboration between Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein II, The Sound of Music, has become a play beloved around the world. Based on the true story of the Von Trapp Family Singers, this play captures a personal tale of growth and hope amidst the horrors of World War II. The Sound of Music tells the tale of young postulant Maria Rainer, whose free spirit has trouble fitting into the rules and regulations of Nonnberg Abbey. Commissioned by the Mother Abbess to serve as the governess for seven motherless children, Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, with laughter, and with music.

For tickets: click here.

Don't Dress For Dinner

North Coast Repertory Theatre - June 24, 2024 through August 18, 2024

Playwright Marc Camoletti writes in the style of a classic French farce, full of mistaken identities, rapid-fire dialogue and unexpected twists. His recipe for comedic confusion combines some sexy hanky-panky, hilarious mix ups and of course, a gourmet dinner in a French country house. Audiences will be laughing from start to finish at the antics of these lovable (and sometimes not-so-lovable) characters.

For tickets: click here.

Sweeney Todd, The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Chance Theater - July 12, 2024 through August 11, 2024

On the Cripe Stage… In a barber shop above Mrs. Lovett’s struggling pie shop, Sweeney Todd plots revenge on the lecherous judge who wronged him and his family. In the seedy underbelly of 19th-century London, desperate times lead to diabolical schemes — and strange alliances. With razor-sharp wit and extraordinary songs like “Pretty Women” and “Not While I’m Around,” this Tony Award-winning masterpiece was proclaimed “more fun than a graveyard on the night of the annual skeleton’s ball” by The New York Daily News.

For tickets: click here.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert

Hollywood Bowl - July 27, 2024 through July 27, 2024

Dance the night away with the Barbie Land™ Sinfonietta as *Barbie The Movie: In Concert* comes to the Hollywood Bowl. The record-shattering, full-length feature film will be accompanied live by an all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra renowned for their musical skill and style. The Barbie Land Sinfonietta is conducted by Tony Award-winner Macy Schmidt. Barbie® fans of all ages are invited to celebrate the music of the film in a one-of-a-kind immersive experience!

For tickets: click here.

Company

Pantages Theatre - July 30, 2024 through August 18, 2024

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive."

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.

