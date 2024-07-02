Video: Savy Jackson Sings 'The World Above' from The Muny's THE LITTLE MERMAID

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Watch as Savy Jackson performs 'The World Above' in rehearsal from The Muny's upcoming production of The Little Mermaid, which begins performances July 8th, 2024.

The complete cast includes Savy Jackson (Ariel), Michael Maliakel (Prince Eric), Nicole Parker (Ursula), Christopher Sieber (Chef Louis), Ben Davis (King Triton), Fergie L. Philippe (Sebastian), Leia Rhiannon Yogi (Flounder), Jen Cody (Scuttle), Kennedy Kanagawa (Flotsam), Adam Fane (Jetsam) Rich Pisarkiewicz (Grimsby), Matt Dean, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Ryan Lambert, Samantha Littleford, Nathaniel Mahone, Daniel Brooks McRath, Ruben Guadalupe Medina-Perez, Michael Milkanin, Georgia Monroe, Sydni Moon, Grace Marie Rusnica, Michael Santomassimo, Gordon Semeatu, Kelly Sheehan, Cecilia Snow and Meridien Terrell. The company also will be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen Youth Ensemble as well as the 12 selected Muny Summer Intensive participants.

The show's creative team is led by Director John Tartaglia, with Choreographer Patrick O'Neill and Music Director/Conductor Annbritt duChateau. Disney's The Little Mermaid is proudly sponsored by Edward Jones.

The design and production teams include Associate Choreographer Bryan Thomas Hunt, Scenic Designer Ann Beyersdorfer, Costume Designer Robin McGee, Lighting Designer Jason Lyons, Co-sound Designers John Shivers and David Patridge, Video Designer Kate Freer, Wig Designer Ashley Rae Callahan, Puppet Designer Eric Wright and Production Stage Manager Sarah Azizo.

Disney's The Little Mermaid has a book by Doug Wright, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. The beloved tale, previously produced at The Muny in 2011 and 2017, centers on young Ariel, who yearns to venture beyond her underwater home and go where the people are, up on land. The enchanting musical includes tunes from Disney's 1989 animated film, such as “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

Performances of Disney's The Little Mermaid begin at 8:15 p.m. nightly, July 8-16. Tickets are on sale now at muny.org, by calling MetroTix at (314) 534-1111 or at the Muny Box Office in Forest Park.