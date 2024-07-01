LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD & More Lead Chicago's July 2024 Top Theatre Shows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month.

See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for July 2024.

Little Bear Ridge Road

Steppenwolf Theatre Company - June 13, 2024 through July 21, 2024

Ensemble Member Laurie Metcalf comes home to Steppenwolf to star in Little Bear Ridge Road, a comic, cosmic and intimate world premiere, penned by MacArthur Fellow Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello.

In the outer limits of rural Idaho, the last two members of the Fernsby family tree, an estranged aunt and nephew, reunite to sort the mess left behind after a troubled father's passing. They now face an uncomfortable and universal question: how do we deal with other people? And is connection more trouble than it’s worth? As their relationship begins anew, the two reluctant Fernsbys—separated by age and experience—start to understand the joys and perils of letting someone else into your own story, even if only for a moment.

For tickets: click here.

Beehive: The 60's Musical

The Marriott Theatre - June 19, 2024 through August 11, 2024

The ultimate celebration of 1960’s female empowerment! Featuring such timeless classics as “My Boyfriend’s Back,” “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and “Me and Bobby McGee,” BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL nostalgically recalls the days of miniskirts, transistor radios and flower power.

For tickets: click here.

Midnight In The Garden Of Good And Evil

Goodman Theatre's Albert Theatre - June 25, 2024 through August 11, 2024

Acclaimed author John Berendt’s iconic New York Times best seller becomes a seductive new musical. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil – which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever. MacArthur “Genius” grantee Taylor Mac, Tony Award winners Jason Robert Brown and Rob Ashford, and choreographer Tanya Birl bring the true-crime blockbuster book and its beloved characters to life in a new musical adaptation.

For tickets: click here.

Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus

Marriott Theatre - July 12, 2024 through August 11, 2024

Buckle up for this highly interactive adventure that puts you in the driver’s seat. Everyone’s favorite pigeon wants to drive the bus, and it’s up to you to decide his fate. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Should he eat a hot dog? Get a puppy? Stay up late? It’s entirely up to you. Join the pigeon and all of his friends on this exciting audience favorite. But hold on tight. You never know where this unpredictable journey will take you!

For tickets: click here.

The Hot Wing King

Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols Theatre - June 20, 2024 through July 21, 2024

When it comes to wings, Cordell is king! Supported by his beau Dwayne and the best friends who serve as his fry crew, the group embarks on a fun night of pre-competition prep for Memphis’s Annual hot wing festival. But when Dwayne’s troubled nephew unexpectedly needs a place to stay, it quickly becomes a recipe for disaster. Winner of the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, The Hot Wing King is a fierce comedy about the risks and rewards of celebrating who you are.

For tickets: click here.

