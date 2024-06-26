Christian Borle Replaces Andrew Rannells in TAMMY FAYE on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that two-time Tony winner Christian Borle will play Jim Bakker in the Broadway premiere of Tammy Faye, opposite previously announced, two-time Olivier Award winner Katie Brayben. As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Andrew Rannells shared on the Tony Awards red carpet that he would no longer reprise the role he created in London due to contract issues.

“Christian is one of Broadway’s most exciting leading men and I am beyond thrilled that he will be joining the company of TAMMY FAYE,” said composer Elton John. “I know Christian will perfectly capture both the humor and the darkness written into the role and I, along with the rest of the creative team, cannot wait to see him and Katie bring this unforgettable couple to life this fall.”

The new musical will begin preview performances on October 19th and will officially open on November 14th, 2024.

TAMMY FAYE features music by legendary songwriter Elton John, lyrics by Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears, a book by Olivier Award-winning writer James Graham, choreography by Lynne Page, and direction by Olivier Award-winner Rupert Goold.

The story of a traveling preacher’s wife who beamed into homes with a message of hope… and stole the country’s heart.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith.

But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love.

Wrapped in a joyful and deliriously fun score that could only come from Elton John, TAMMY FAYE shines a sparkling light on the generous, loving, often lonely soul behind the illustrious lashes.

Borle is a Grammy and two-time Tony Award-winning actor. Christian won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical as Shakespeare in Something Rotten, and Best Featured Actor in a Play as Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher. Most recently on Broadway, he starred as Joe/Josephine in Some Like It Hot (Tony nom.), for which he wrote additional material and received a Grammy Award for its cast album. Additional Broadway credits: Jesus Christ Superstar, Footloose, Amour, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Spamalot, Legally Blonde (Tony nom.), Mary Poppins, Falsettos (Tony nom.), and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

He most recently starred as Albert Peterson in the Kennedy Center’s production of Bye Bye Birdie in June 2024. He also starred as Orin Scrivello, DDS et al in Little Shop of Horrors at the Westside Theater, for which he received the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Lucille Lortel (or LuLo) Awards for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical.

On TV, Christian has appeared in “Hazbin Hotel,” “Gilmore Girls,” “Evil,” “Masters of Sex,” “Elementary,” “Younger,” “Lifesaver,” NBC’s “Peter Pan Live,” and NBC’s “The Sound of Music Live.” Christian played a recurring role on “The Good Wife/Fight” and received across-the-board praise as Tom on “Smash.” Christian also appeared in Michael Mann’s feature Blackhat opposite Chris Hemsworth and Viola Davis, and The Bounty Hunter with Jennifer Aniston. Directing: Popcorn Falls (Davenport Theater), Footloose (The MUNY), and Tale as Old as Time, a tribute to Howard Ashman at 92Y’s Lyrics & Lyricists series. Playwriting: Hammered: A Thor & Loki Play (Go to marvelspotlightplays.com).