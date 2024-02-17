Broadway Jukebox: The Music of Stephen Schwartz

It's a good time to be a Stephen Schwartz fan! Not only did the teaser trailer for the long-awaited Wicked film drop during the Super Bowl, but his lesser-known Children of Eden is being presented this weekend at David Geffen Hall.

Schwartz has contributed music and/or lyrics to Godspell, Pippin, The Magic Show, The Baker’s Wife, Working (which he adapted and directed), Rags and the opera Séance on a Wet Afternoon. For films, he collaborated with Alan Menken on the scores for Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted and wrote the songs for the DreamWorks animated feature The Prince of Egypt. He is artistic director of the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshops and serves on the Council of the Dramatists Guild. He is a member of the Theater Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has been given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Awards include three Academy Awards, four Grammy Awards, the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award and a tiny handful of tennis trophies Defying Gravity, a book about his professional career, is available from Applause Books.

Today, work a little bit more Stephen Schwartz into your life with a playlist of our favorite Stephen Schwartz songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Godspell, Pippin, Children of Eden, The Price of Egypt, The Baker's Wife, The Magic Show, and of course... Wicked!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which song by Stephen Schwartz you love the most!

