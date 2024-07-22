THE LAST FIVE YEARS, Starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren, Announces Broadway Theatre and Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers Seaview, ATG Productions and The Season have just announced that the first-ever Broadway production of Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS, starring previously announced Grammy and Golden Globe Award nominee Nick Jonas and Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren, directed by Tony Award nominee Whitney White, will begin performances on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and officially open on Sunday, April 6, 2025 for a strictly limited, 14-week-only engagement at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre.

Presale tickets to THE LAST FIVE YEARS for fans and American Express® Card Members are available now. Sign up for immediate pre-sale access at www.TheLastFiveYearsBroadway.com.

As the Official Card Partner of THE LAST FIVE YEARS on Broadway, American Express® Card Members can access tickets to the show through Amex Presale Tickets ™ and Amex Reserved Tickets ™, and eligible Card Members can access tickets through American Express® Preferred Access (while supplies last, not all seats me be offered. Terms apply.)

Tickets for THE LAST FIVE YEARS will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 10:00am EST. THE LAST FIVE YEARS follows two New Yorkers, rising author Jamie and aspiring actress Cathy, as they fall in and out of love over the course of five years. With an “extraordinary and jubilant” (Chicago Tribune) score, the musical explores whether a couple, once united by their dreams, can remain connected as their paths diverge.

Additional creative team members for THE LAST FIVE YEARS will be announced at a later date.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS is produced on Broadway by Seaview, ATG Productions and The Season.