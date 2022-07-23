Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Jukebox
Broadway Jukebox: Chill Out with Showtunes

Check out 100 Broadway songs with chill vibes only!

Jul. 23, 2022  

Does the current state of the world have you in a manic state? Need some musical inspiration to take a break and find a soft place to land? Everything's alright! BroadwayWorld has got you covered with these 100 songs to help you chill out.

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Waitress, Hadestown, tick, tick... BOOM!, Ragtime, Spring Awakening, The Bridges of Madison County, Next to Normal, Aida, The Band's Visit, Hamilton, Songs for a New World, and so many more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune helps you chill out.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, celebrate summer and throw a Broadway party!

