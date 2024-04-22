Video: Watch Lorin Latarro's Sensational Choreography in THE WHO'S TOMMY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oh, how Tommy moves! In this video, check out an electrifying look at Lorin Latarro's choreography in the newly reimagined Broadway production of The Who’s TOMMY.

Myth and spectacle combine in The Who’s exhilarating 1969 rock opera, TOMMY—including the unforgettable anthems “I’m Free,” “See Me, Feel Me,” “Sensation” and “Pinball Wizard.” After witnessing his father shoot his rival, the young Tommy Walker is lost in the universe, endlessly and obsessively staring into the mirror. An innate knack for pinball catapults him from reticent adolescent to celebrity savior.

Latarro is a Drama Desk, Lortel, Chita Rivera Award nominee. Broadway: Tommy, The Heart of Rock and Roll, Into the Woods, Waitress, Mrs. Doubtfire, Liaisons Dangereuses with Janet McTeer and Liev Schreiber, Waiting for Godot with lan McKellen and Patrick Stewart, Merrily We Roll Along (Roundabout), La Traviata (Metropolitan Opera). Lorin directed Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? (Daryl Roth Theatre), #DateMe (Westside Theatre). Additional choreography: Chess (Kennedy Center), Lin-Manuel Miranda's 21 Chump Street (BAM), Peter Pan, Twelfth Night (Public Works), Queen of the Night (Drama Desk Award), Once Upon a Mattress, and Oliver! (Encores!). Lorin performed in 14 Broadway shows and danced with Twyla Tharp, Fosse, Graham Company, Robert Wilson, Momix. BFA -Juilliard. MA- NYU.