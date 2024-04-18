Video: THE WHO'S TOMMY's Alexandra Matteo Shares Why Everyone Needs to See the Hit Revival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they sit down with the incredibly talented, kind and thoughtful Alexandra Matteo, who is currently starring in the hit Broadway revival of The Who's TOMMY, playing at the Nederlander Theatre. Alexandra shares not only about a few of her memorable survival jobs early in her journey, but also about how she got involved in this stunning new production of The Who’s TOMMY, and how this role is different than her other Broadway journeys, including Mrs. Doubtfire, A Bronx Tale and Annie.

Before closing out with a fun game of Broadway revival trivia, Alexandra shares advice for anyone who is stuck in their survival job while craving a career in the arts and her post show routine while performing in such a physically demanding production eight times a week.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason discussing the fifth anniversary of the hit Tony award-winning Broadway musical Hadestown, which is currently starring the iconic Jon Jon Briones and his daughter, Issa Briones. Jason and Samantha will be interviewing this Sunday, April 21st, at the first-ever Pod Fest, sponsored by Broadway Podcast Network and the Museum of Broadway. Tickets are free and available, and you get to meet Samantha and Jason, who will be there all day celebrating the art of the podcast.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!